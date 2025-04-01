Situated in one of the region’s most prestigious cultural destinations, these exclusive residences offer a seamless blend of architectural innovation by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and refined interiors by Lillian Wu Studio, embodying the essence of modern luxury.

Overlooking Zayed National Museum, each residence is meticulously designed with bespoke finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and open-plan layouts that enhance natural light and panoramic views.

Residents can select from one- to four-bedroom homes and five-bedroom penthouses, all crafted with an elegant fusion of organic textures and contemporary elements.

Residents will experience the signature lifestyle of Mandarin Oriental, with access to an extensive suite of exclusive amenities, including the Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop, a Signature Spa, wellness studio, indoor and outdoor pools, squash court, private cinema, and residents’ lounge.

Every detail is designed to provide an unparalleled living experience, combining privacy, comfort, and world-class hospitality.