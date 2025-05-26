2026 Virtuoso Symposium to be held in Seoul, South Korea from 15-19 April

Virtuoso, the global network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, has announced its 2026 Symposium will be held in Seoul, South Korea, from April 15-19, 2026. The prestigious event will attract approximately 400 of the industry’s most influential travel executives from over 35 countries for five days of strategic networking, business development and immersive exploration of one of Asia’s most exciting destinations.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Virtuoso Symposium, which took place on May 13-17 aboard the Crystal Serenity. The exclusive, chartered voyage sailed from Barcelona to Marseille, providing a vibrant setting for impactful networking among global luxury travel leaders. Port calls included Barcelona, Spain for embarkation and a welcome reception, followed by visits to Portofino, Italy; Monaco; and Marseille, France for disembarkation. Executive Vice President David Kolner presented powerful booking trends, including a nearly 14 percent increase in first quarter sales over the previous year and a 26 percent rise in year-over-year cruise bookings.

“Korea was selected as the host of next year’s Symposium due to our strong and growing partnership with the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), combined with increasing demand for luxury experiences in unique settings,” said Virtuoso’s Senior Vice President, Global Events Jennifer Campbell. “From the deeply rooted traditions of Seoul’s palaces to the innovation in its design, wellness and technology sectors, Korea represents the future of luxury travel – one that blends meaning, beauty and human connection. Korea’s unique appeal, cultural richness and diverse range of experiences make it essential for our members and partners to explore and understand all that Korea has to offer.”

“The 2026 Virtuoso Symposium presents a defining opportunity to elevate Korea’s brand as a premier luxury destination on the global stage,” said Hee-jin Cho, executive director of the Korea Tourism Organisation’s Americas Centre. “By showcasing Korea’s unique blend of timeless tradition and modern sophistication to the world’s most influential travel leaders, we aim to deepen global appreciation for the country’s exceptional offerings in culture, wellness, cuisine and innovation.”

Held annually in a different country, Virtuoso’s Symposium is more than a conference – it is a powerful catalyst for tourism growth. Destinations that have hosted past Symposiums and other Virtuoso events, such as Slovenia, saw remarkable results. In fact, following Virtuoso’s 2024 Chairman’s Event in Slovenia, the country experienced a 473 percent increase in sales from Virtuoso bookings for summer 2025, underscoring the network’s unparalleled influence in luxury tourism.

Korea is reshaping the definition of luxury travel, blending comfort and exclusivity with cultural richness, creativity and meaning. In Seoul, ancient palaces stand alongside sleek skyscrapers, Michelin-starred cuisine meets vibrant street food and time-honoured crafts flourish amid cutting-edge fashion and design. What truly sets Korea apart is its emphasis on authentic, immersive experiences – think private temple stays, bespoke wellness rituals and hands-on workshops with master artisans. With world-class infrastructure, warm hospitality and impeccable service, Korea offers a luxury experience that is both refined and deeply personal.