 2nd edition of Tap Air Portugal's 'Altitude Film Fest' 2025 chooses winners

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

2nd edition of Tap Air Portugal’s ‘Altitude Film Fest’ 2025 chooses winners

The ten finalist films were viewed by about 30,000 passengers.

Airlines and Aviation
Portugal

The second edition of the film festival promoted by TAP Air Portugal on board its aircraft announced its winners on World Cinema Day, at a ceremony held at the Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian. The short films in competition were screened on TAP flights throughout October and voted on by passengers and an international jury that included Rui Tendinha, Sónia Balacó, Paul Visser, João Antero, and Elisabete Mendes.

Around 30,000 passengers watched the ten finalist films, five in the Fiction category and five in the Documentary category, and it was also the passengers who chose the winners of the Altitude Film Fest in 2025:

  • Best Fiction Film: Mother - Director: Carla Miranda
  • Best Documentary: Between Earth and Sky – Director: Luís Dalvan

After viewing and carefully analysing all entries, the Festival jury selected five finalists for each category. The winners were selected in two stages: 40 per cent of the final score was awarded by the jury, composed of film industry experts, and 60 per cent was determined by votes cast by passengers travelling on TAP flights with an in-flight entertainment system.

Mário Cruz, Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at TAP Air Portugal, opened the event, which he says "shows the importance of the airline's commitment to Portuguese culture. We know that our passengers feel like they are in Portugal as soon as they board our planes, and with the Altitude Film Fest, we want to transport Portuguese ideas, history and culture around the world. We know that these films all have a focus on Portuguese identity, and we believe that they celebrate Portuguese talent, Portuguese culture and the seventh art in Portugal. We want the Altitude Film Fest to add value to the TAP experience, to culture in Portugal and to take Portuguese cinema to greater altitudes."

The films awarded the Grand Prizes for Best Fiction Film and Best Documentary were rewarded with a travel grant worth €1,500. The trophies presented to the winners, designed by sculptor ZÉVI, consisted of upcycled sculptures made from recycled parts of TAP A321 aircraft, giving them a unique and original symbolic value. The ten finalist films will now be shown on the entertainment systems of TAP's long-haul aircraft until the end of September next year.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

2nd edition of Tap Air Portugal’s ‘Altitude Film Fest’ 2025 chooses winners

The ten finalist films were viewed by about 30,000 passengers.

The second edition of the film festival promoted by TAP Air Portugal on board its aircraft announced its winners on World Cinema Day, at a ceremony held at the Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian. The short films in competition were screened on TAP flights throughout October and voted on by passengers and an international jury that included Rui Tendinha, Sónia Balacó, Paul Visser, João Antero, and Elisabete Mendes.

Around 30,000 passengers watched the ten finalist films, five in the Fiction category and five in the Documentary category, and it was also the passengers who chose the winners of the Altitude Film Fest in 2025:

  • Best Fiction Film: Mother - Director: Carla Miranda
  • Best Documentary: Between Earth and Sky – Director: Luís Dalvan

After viewing and carefully analysing all entries, the Festival jury selected five finalists for each category. The winners were selected in two stages: 40 per cent of the final score was awarded by the jury, composed of film industry experts, and 60 per cent was determined by votes cast by passengers travelling on TAP flights with an in-flight entertainment system.

Mário Cruz, Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at TAP Air Portugal, opened the event, which he says "shows the importance of the airline's commitment to Portuguese culture. We know that our passengers feel like they are in Portugal as soon as they board our planes, and with the Altitude Film Fest, we want to transport Portuguese ideas, history and culture around the world. We know that these films all have a focus on Portuguese identity, and we believe that they celebrate Portuguese talent, Portuguese culture and the seventh art in Portugal. We want the Altitude Film Fest to add value to the TAP experience, to culture in Portugal and to take Portuguese cinema to greater altitudes."

The films awarded the Grand Prizes for Best Fiction Film and Best Documentary were rewarded with a travel grant worth €1,500. The trophies presented to the winners, designed by sculptor ZÉVI, consisted of upcycled sculptures made from recycled parts of TAP A321 aircraft, giving them a unique and original symbolic value. The ten finalist films will now be shown on the entertainment systems of TAP's long-haul aircraft until the end of September next year.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top