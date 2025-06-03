401,137 U.S. travellers have visited Thailand from January to April 2025: Marusachot

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York Office recently commemorated its 60th anniversary, celebrating six decades as the premier gateway connecting American travelers to Thailand's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and world-renowned hospitality.

As TAT’s first overseas branch, the New York Office has consistently pioneered innovative approaches to destination marketing, most notably becoming the first TAT office globally to launch award-winning digital platforms tailored specifically for American audiences. TDM spoke to Chompu Marusachot, Director of the TAT New York Office to tell us more about the travel preferences of US travellers visiting Thailand.

Travel Daily Media (TDM): What is the ethos of the marketing strategy that TAT has for the USA?

Chompu Marusachot (CM): The Americas are a priority growth region for Thailand. Our focus is on attracting quality travellers seeking authentic, meaningful experiences– we're enhancing our marketing efforts across the U.S., with campaigns targeting niche segments such as sustainable travellers, culinary travellers, romance travellers (honeymooners, destination weddings, anniversary travellers) adventure, and LGBTQ+ travellers. We’re also strengthening partnerships with travel advisors, media, and airlines to improve access and awareness of Thailand’s diverse offerings.

TDM: Are the tariff policies of the US Govt impacting outbound travel to Thailand?

CM: While we do not have definitive data at this time, we are closely monitoring the situation and its potential impact on tourism to Thailand.

TDM: What are the destinations preferred by the US travellers in Thailand? Please share the top five.

CM: Following the premiere of The White Lotus, we’ve noticed increased interest in the destinations featured on the show (Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok). According to recent tourism data, the top five destinations for international visitors overall are:

Bangkok Chonburi (including Pattaya) Phuket Songkhla Surat Thani (including Koh Samui)

TDM: Can you share any statistics regarding the number of US travellers that have visited Thailand since the beginning of 2025?

CM: Under the banner of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”, a national campaign supported by Thailand’s Cabinet and driven by cross-sector collaboration, Thailand aims to welcome over 39 million international visitors and generate approximately 3.4 trillion Baht in tourism revenue. This initiative not only supports economic growth but also reinforces Thailand’s position as a dynamic, sustainable, and world-class destination for leisure, culture, and sports tourism.

From the United States specifically, we’ve seen a steady upward trend. In 2023, Thailand welcomed 930,206 visitors from the U.S., which rose to 1,030,733 in 2024. So far in 2025, from January through April, we have recorded 401,137 U.S. arrivals, an increase from 355,452 during the same period last year. Kindly note these are preliminary tourism statistics and are subject to change.

TDM: What has it been like working in the TAT New York Office for you?

CM: Working at Tourism Authority of Thailand New York Office has been an incredibly meaningful and enriching experience. I truly enjoy collaborating with my team to promote Thailand’s unique culture, heritage, and destinations to a broader audience. It is a privilege to contribute to positioning Thailand as a world-class destination and to support initiatives that strengthen both cultural understanding and economic ties between Thailand and the United States.

TDM: What is the best part of your job and what advice would you like to give to youngsters?

CM: One of the most rewarding parts of my job is seeing young travelers come to Thailand and leave with experiences that enrich both their minds and bodies. My hope is that these journeys not only inspire personal growth but also motivate them to contribute positively to the world in the future