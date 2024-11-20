42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding academy that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, concluded its first Entrepreneurship Week 2024, an initiative designed to inspire, equip, and connect the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders. Held in collaboration with partners, including The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Abu Dhabi School of Management, Hub71, startAD, and Endless Studios, the event provided students with hands-on experience in transforming ideas into real-world business solutions.

Entrepreneurship Week featured a series of sessions covering essential entrepreneurship topics designed to inspire students and equip them with the skills needed to bring their ideas to fruition. Additionally, 42 Abu Dhabi students presented their Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), receiving valuable feedback from both peers and industry experts, creating a collaborative environment to refine their ideas.

In alignment with the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, Entrepreneurship Week 2024 at 42 Abu Dhabi empowered students with the critical skills needed to succeed in an evolving economy. By cultivating an ecosystem where ideas are born, nurtured, and developed, 42 Abu Dhabi is helping shape a future-ready workforce.

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “At 42 Abu Dhabi, we take pride in being a catalyst for transformative change. Our academy cultivates a mindset that embraces challenge and fosters innovation through a pioneering peer-to-peer learning model. This event reinforces our commitment to empowering talent and cultivating the skills that will drive the UAE’s digital future.”

Al Shoaibi added: “The UAE’s economic vision relies on a foundation of skilled, adaptable, and ambitious talent that can respond to a rapidly changing global landscape. With the rise of startups and an increased demand for entrepreneurial thinking, events like Entrepreneurship Week play a crucial role in fostering innovation, adaptability, and resilience in young talent. Throughout the week, students, mentors, and industry leaders shared insights, expertise, and best practices, driving forward the UAE’s digital and economic transformation.”

At the heart of 42 Abu Dhabi’s educational approach is its disruptive peer-to-peer and project-based learning model, which closely mirrors the journey of an entrepreneur. Students engage in hands-on learning, tackling complex, real-world challenges both independently and collaboratively. By navigating these challenges, students cultivate resilience, critical thinking, and the ability to adapt—qualities that are indispensable for entrepreneurship.