Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that the provisional full-year visitor arrivals for 2024 were close to 45 million, up 31% year on year. In December, Hong Kong received 4.26 million visitors, an increase of 8% year on year.

Southeast Asian markets showed strong performance Arrivals from long-haul markets grew by 50% year on year

The Mainland remained the largest visitor source market for Hong Kong, contributing to about 34 million visitor arrivals, up 27% year on year. Mainland visitors also accounted for about three quarters of all visitors last year. Arrivals during the Lunar New Year holidays, Labour Day and National Day Golden Weeks were satisfactory.

Hong Kong received a total of 10.5 million non-Mainland visitors in 2024, up 44% from previous year. As flight capacity continued to increase, non-Mainland visitor arrivals exceeded a million for two consecutive months in November and December 2024. Among short-haul arrivals, Southeast Asian markets were impressive, especially the Philippines, with a record-breaking annual total of 1.2 million visitors from the country. Arrivals from Indonesia and Malaysia increased by 43% and 50% year on year respectively, and the number of Indian visitors increased by more than 70% from 2023.

As flight capacity gradually resumed, visitors from long-haul markets, including the US, Canada, Australia and Europe, also grew by more than 50%. Canada and Australia performed exceptionally well in the fourth quarter.

Overnight visitors accounted for half of all visitors, with a high visitor satisfaction rate

Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said, “Last year, HKTB made a great effort to organise and promote mega events in Hong Kong, while enhancing the visitor experience. We also launched various promotions targeting different markets and segments and stepped up our efforts to drive Hong Kong’s development as a Muslim-friendly destination. In 2024, we rolled out a new hospitality campaign and a series of related promotions.”

“Leveraging various new measures benefitting Hong Kong announced by the Central Government and the new ‘Development Blueprint for Hong Kong’s Tourism Industry 2.0’, together with our core tourism appeal, HKTB will do its best to step up promotions in target markets and visitor segments to attract visitors with a wide range of tourism products and experiences. We hope to attract not only one-time visitors, but visitors who look forward to visiting Hong Kong repeatedly.”