Finnair’s long-haul Business Class experience has reached new heights, setting a benchmark for luxury travel between Europe, the USA, and Asia. With its revamped Business Class cabin now available across its entire long-haul fleet, including the A330 and A350 aircraft, the airline promises a seamless and superior journey for every passenger.

Here are five features that make Finnair’s Business Class the ultimate way to travel.

The Revolutionary AirLounge Seat

At the heart of the Finnair Business Class experience is the game-changing AirLounge seat. Designed in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, this curved, fixed-shell seat epitomizes the elegance of Nordic furniture. Unlike traditional recliners, the AirLounge offers unparalleled versatility, allowing passengers to sit upright for work, lounge cross-legged while reading, or stretch out completely for a restful sleep. With its ergonomic design and ability to lie flat, the seat ensures optimal comfort on even the longest flights. Complementing the seating experience is an updated in-flight entertainment system, delivering top-tier movies and TV shows at your fingertips.

Nordic Design Touches Throughout the Cabin

Finnair’s Business Class cabin is a showcase of Finland’s rich design heritage. From the AirLounge seat to the welcoming entrance area, every detail reflects Nordic elegance. Iconic Finnish brand Marimekko has lent its creative touch to the textiles, featuring vintage designs by Maija Isola. These thoughtful design elements create a warm and inviting atmosphere that transports passengers into the heart of Nordic culture.

A Culinary Journey Inspired by Nordic Roots and Global Flavors

The menu in Finnair’s Business Class is a celebration of Nordic heritage and global destinations. Fresh ingredients and vibrant flavours come together to create an unforgettable dining experience. Passengers can enjoy a sumptuous main meal served after take-off, featuring two starters, a choice of three main courses, cheese, and dessert, paired with award-winning wines. On late-night departures from Helsinki to Asia, a light meal is offered before a pre-landing brunch featuring three main course options. Passengers can also pre-select their preferred main course to guarantee their choice. Whether savouring Nordic delicacies or flavours inspired by international destinations, every meal is thoughtfully crafted to delight the palate.

Elevated Dining Experience

Dining in Finnair’s Business Class is elevated with bespoke tableware designed by Harri Koskinen for Iittala. The Kuulas range, featuring round plates and glasses made of ceramics, glass, and steel, embodies authenticity and craftsmanship. Koskinen’s designs seamlessly combine beauty and functionality, offering a homely yet refined dining experience that complements the chef-crafted meals served on board.

Next-Level In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Finnair’s reimagined in-flight entertainment system features an 18-inch immersive display with a darker, intuitive interface for comfortable nighttime viewing. To support productivity, the cabin offers USB-C connectivity, wireless charging, PC power outlets, and a flexible table setup, ensuring passengers can seamlessly work or unwind during their journey.

With the final aircraft upgraded in spring 2024, Finnair’s long-haul Business Class now offers a consistent experience across its fleet. Every detail, from the seat design to the menu and in-flight entertainment, has been meticulously crafted to reflect Finnair’s commitment to delivering excellence.

Finnair’s enhanced Business Class, with its blend of Nordic innovation, comfort, and style, offers travellers the ultimate way to fly on regular direct flights.