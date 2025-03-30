Cvent, a provider of meetings, events, and hospitality technology, has unveiled the Cvent Event Industry Report 2025 Asia Edition. This comprehensive report is designed to equip event professionals with the latest trends and insights, empowering them to navigate the evolving event landscape, make informed decisions, and uncover opportunities to create more engaging and impactful experiences for their target audiences.

The report indicates that event planners intend to expand their events across various formats, with a 58% increase projected for in-person events. Webinars and virtual events are also expected to see a 58% increase, while hybrid events are expected to grow by 57%. Generating revenue emerged as the top factor influencing planners and managing competition from other industry events, which remains the biggest challenge in event management. Planners must strategise better, leverage technology and innovate experiential solutions to stand out.

The report further decodes the reason behind the positive market outlook in Asia, with 74% of event professionals planning to increase spending on events and 100% of Asia event professionals viewing event expenditure as a priority. The report also underscores the willingness of organisations to invest in event technology if additional funds are allocated, with 25% prioritising event technology, 21% emphasising event promotions, and 13% focusing on doing more events.

Technology is rapidly transforming the events industry, with factors like brand reliability, ease of use and reporting analytics determining the choice of event tech. The report further highlights Asia’s high receptiveness to tech advancements, with 90% of organisations showing a strong willingness to adopt and try out uncharted territories in event tech solutions. The report also underscores the increasing role of AI, with 87% of organisations using it to plan, design, manage, and/or market their events. This digital transformation is not just a trend but a new frontier that event professionals can explore to create more engaging and impactful experiences.

The report underscores the industry’s commitment to sustainability and accessibility. A significant 88% of respondents claim a sustainability target for their events this year, with 70% willing to track event/attendee carbon footprint to become more sustainable. Moreover, 80% of organisations implemented sustainable events last year. This commitment to sustainability is further complemented by the increasing focus on accessibility, with 72% of respondents claiming they have an accessibility target for their events this year. This collective responsibility and consideration are shaping the future of events positively.

Will Kataria, Cvent Senior Director and Country Head, Singapore, stated: “The event industry in Asia is experiencing remarkable growth as organisers invest heavily in hosting and enhancing events. This year, the need for differentiation in a competitive landscape will drive increased spending on standout experiences. Organisations are prioritising event management technology that ensures reliable branding, ease of use, and insightful reporting to showcase ROI. Additionally, sustainability is becoming a key competitive edge, with eco-friendly practices being integrated into event designs. Embracing these trends is essential for staying ahead in this dynamic market.