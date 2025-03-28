Summer vacations, once regarded as a luxury, have swiftly transitioned into a lifestyle priority for many Indians driven by a burgeoning middle class and a lingering post-pandemic urge to explore. Atlys, a visa processing platform, showcases some key insights on Indian travellers’ increasing desire to explore international destinations for Summer 2025.

Atlys data reveals a remarkable 45.5% surge in visa applications in 2024 over 2023, with destinations like Dubai, Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia experiencing year-on-year growth between 22% and 51%.

The momentum continues into the summer of 2025, with Atlys noting a 68% increase in visa applications compared to the same period last year. Schengen countries, the USA, and the UAE are poised to be standout destinations this year according to early bookings. Gen Z travellers continue to drive much of this momentum with their preference for experience-led trips, shorter stays, and spontaneity with Indonesia, Egypt, and Japan topping the list of preferred destinations for immersive and purposeful journeys.

“It’s remarkable to witness how travel has become an integral part of people’s lives. We’re seeing a surge not only in the number of applications but also in the diversity of destinations Indians are curious about,” says Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “This uptick reflects a collective desire to explore cultures, try new experiences, and make the most of their vacation time. Whether it’s seasoned adventurers checking off bucket-list countries or first-time explorers seeking convenience and affordability, it’s clear that travel is evolving into a true lifestyle priority.”

For the upcoming summer of 2025, an emerging trend is the rise of first-time international travellers gravitating towards destinations like Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan, which offer streamlined visa procedures and accessible travel experiences. Another trend poised to emerge is the rise of “multi-country summer getaways,” where travellers optimize visa approvals and affordable airfares to explore multiple destinations in one trip. Atlys has observed a growing interest in Schengen visa applications being used for extended travel itineraries covering countries across Europe like France, Spain, and Italy. This shift reflects a more strategic approach to travel, where Indian tourists seek to maximize their experiences in a single trip rather than making multiple separate journeys.

If 2024’s visa application figures are any indication, 2025 is set to be an even more dynamic travel season, driven by wanderlust, cultural curiosity, and increasingly seamless global mobility. For Indian travellers, the summer holiday has evolved from a cherished ritual to an essential aspect of modern life.