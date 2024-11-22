Seven years ago, Emirates and flydubai jointly embarked on a partnership that would give travellers extraordinary access to an unrivalled network.

Here’s seven ways the partnership is paying off for travellers:

By joining forces, Emirates and flydubai offer customers access to a combined network of more than 225 unique destinations in more than 100 countries. Emirates customers can explore more than 118 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can access more than 136 Emirates destinations. Top destinations for customers include Baku, Krabi, Naples and Zanzibar. On average, customers can choose from 275 codeshare flights each day which means expanded schedules and more flexibility when choosing departure times. Together, both airlines operated more than 1.5 million flights since 2017, carrying more than 19 million passengers across the joint network. That’s equal to the combined populations of Paris and New York City. Customers continue to benefit with seamless on-ground experiences including a smooth check-in process, efficient baggage transfers, optimised flight schedules and enhanced connectivity at Dubai Airports with access to Terminal 3. More than 300 weekly flights operated by flydubai depart Terminal 3 to popular destinations including Kathmandu, Krabi and Zanzibar. flydubai’s Business Class passengers can also enjoy the new Business Class check-in area at Terminal 2 which offers a unique and smooth check-in experience with a personalised Meet and Assist service, seated check-in and a Fast Track service through passport control and security lanes. Passengers also benefit from access to world-class airport lounges, including Emirates’ signature lounges in Terminal 3. Over the past 7 years, more than 250,000 flydubai passengers have enjoyed access to Emirates’ lounges. Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, continues to offer members one loyalty currency and fantastic rewards. More than 2 million unique members, from more than 190 countries continue to earn and redeem Miles through the partnership. All Platinum, Gold and Silver Tier status members also enjoy additional perks including extra baggage allowance and priority check-in on Emirates and flydubai. The loyalty programme also recently revised its Cash+Miles rates on flydubai flights – making redemptions even more appealing and allowing members to enjoy significant savings.

Looking ahead, the two airlines remain committed to expanding the reach of their partnership and elevating the travel experience to and through Dubai. Emirates has expanded its retrofit programme for a full nose-to-tail refresh of over 200 aircraft, including adding Premium Economy seats. flydubai’s investments in a premium experience both in the air and on the ground continue at pace with 15 aircraft retrofitted this year as part of its own retrofit programme in addition to the launch of its dedicated Business Class check-in area at Terminal 2.

From world-class on-ground services in Dubai, to adding new bucket-list destinations, and offering better loyalty experiences – Emirates and flydubai customers are guaranteed the latest and greatest in air travel.