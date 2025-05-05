A reimagined Hyde Melbourne Place by Ennismore opened on 2 May 2025

Ennismore announces its continued global growth with the signing of Melbourne Place in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD. The celebrated property will be reimagined and relaunched as Hyde Melbourne Place, marking the group’s debut in Australia, set to officially open under the Hyde flag on 2 May 2025.

The hotel will offer a fresh and unique experience for locals and travellers, blending contemporary design with Melbourne’s synonymous cultural essence. Hyde, which has expanded its global presence to cities like Miami, Dubai, London, and Johannesburg, brings its bold vision for lifestyle hospitality to Australia. Hyde Melbourne Place will feature a variety of guest rooms and public spaces that reflect Melbourne’s renowned artistic and cultural vibrancy. In the coming weeks, full details on the hotel’s design features, music-led programming, and guest experiences will be revealed.

Hyde Melbourne Place will join Ennismore’s trio of flagship openings in Australia this year – Hyde Perth, Mondrian Gold Coast, and 25hours Hotel Sydney The Olympia – marking the group’s highly anticipated debut in the country.

“Melbourne’s creative spirit, bold energy, and cultural richness make it the perfect setting for Hyde’s Australian debut,” said Jodi Brown, newly appointed General Manager of Hyde Melbourne Place. “With its bohemian aesthetic, playful spirit, and deep roots in music and design, Hyde Melbourne Place will offer guests more than just a stay, it will be a full sensory experience. We can’t wait to reveal what’s coming, including vibrant spaces, live music moments, and design that truly speaks to the heart of Melbourne’s artistic community.”

Jodi Brown will help further cement Hyde’s commitment to excellence in its Australian debut. With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality sector across various hotels and resorts throughout Australia, including a strong presence in Melbourne, Jodi brings proven leadership, deep industry insight, and a passion for creating extraordinary hospitality experiences.

Melbourne Place has already been recognised as one of the city’s most exciting new destinations, recently earning a coveted spot on the Condé Nast Traveller Hot List 2025. Celebrated for its distinctive design, central location, and connection to Melbourne’s creative pulse, the property’s next chapter under Hyde promises to build on this strong foundation, introducing bold new experiences while honouring the cultural vibrancy that defines it.

Originally designed by the renowned Melbourne-based architecture studio Kennedy Nolan. Known for their distinctive approach that blends urban sensitivity with bold, expressive forms, Nolan has ensured that every element of the hotel reflects a coherent and uniquely Melbourne character.

Hyde Melbourne Place will be part of Dis-loyalty, Ennismore’s game-changing travel and food membership that gives members up to 50% off 100+ hotels globally. Find out more at Dis-loyalty.com.