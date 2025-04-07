Radisson Hotel Group announces the debut of Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats. This new addition marks the Group’s 11th operational hotel in Rajasthan, expanding its diverse portfolio, which includes properties under brands such as Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals and Park Plaza.

Nestled in the untamed wilderness of Jawai, this luxurious retreat offers an immersive experience in nature, combined with world-class hospitality. Conveniently located within a comfortable driving distance from Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur, the resort also enjoys seamless connectivity to Sumerpur Bus Stand and Jawai Bandh Railway Station, making it easily accessible to travelers from various regions. Nearby attractions include Jawai Dam, Leopard Caves, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Ranakpur Jain Temple and Devgiri Temple, making it an ideal destination for both leisure and bleisure travelers.

“Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa is our 11th operational hotel in Rajasthan. Jawai offers an unparalleled blend of rich heritage, cultural authenticity, and pristine wilderness, allowing travelers to explore Rajasthan’s true essence beyond the traditional tourist circuit. Radisson Hotel Group has been at the forefront of introducing quality hospitality in tier 2 and 3 cities, and further solidifying our position as a first-mover for expanding into emerging destinations. We are confident that this resort will not only elevate Rajasthan’s tourism appeal but also contribute to the domestic inbound travel, showcasing India’s hidden gems to the world,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The property offers an intimate yet luxurious stay experience with 32 opulent accommodations, including 22 premium rooms and 10 luxury villas. It boasts exceptional event facilities, including spacious outdoor lawns perfect for weddings and corporate gatherings. Guests can indulge in gourmet dining at Amruttulya and Madira while enjoying a range of wellness and adventure activities.Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individual Retreats is designed for travellers seeking immersive and authentic experiences. The resort offers a perfect blend of luxury and local culture, allowing guests to explore the rich heritage of Rajasthan while enjoying world-class hospitality. From curated wildlife safaris and guided cultural tours to traditional Rajasthani cuisine and wellness therapies, every aspect of the resort is tailored to create meaningful and memorable experiences. Radisson Hotel Group continues to elevate Rajasthan’s position as a premier destination for experiential travel, ensuring that guests leave with a deep connection to the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

“Jawai is a hidden gem of Rajasthan, and we are thrilled to offer a retreat that encapsulates its natural splendor while delivering world-class hospitality. Partnering with Radisson Hotel Group allows us to create a haven where guests can reconnect with nature without compromising on luxury. We believe the resort will provide an unmatched experience in one of India’s most breathtaking landscapes, blending adventure, wellness and luxury in perfect harmony,” said Devang Agrawal, owner.

Sujit Kumar Mishra, General Manager, Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, said, “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable memories for our guests. From our luxurious accommodations and gourmet dining to exclusive wildlife tours and a rejuvenating spa, every aspect of Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, is designed to exceed expectations.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with 200 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.