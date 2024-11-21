Vaishnavacharya Shree Abhishek Goswami Maharaj will introduce the theme of the three-day spiritual Aaroha Musical Wellness retreat, a unique event blending classical and Sufi music with wellness practices and spiritual insights for healing the mind, body, and spirit through Interactive workshops with spiritual gurus and Aura masters for physical and mental well-being.

To be held at the scenic Punarnava Wellness Resort in Dehradun from 13 to 15 December, 2024, Aaroha Musical Wellness Retreat, will offer wellness enthusiasts, music lovers, and spiritual seekers of all ages a sanctuary to rediscover peace and rejuvenate both mind and body through an immersive experience of nature, spirituality, and the therapeutic power of music, Aaroha Musical Wellness retreat will see exclusive performances that heal through sound in the natural surroundings of Dehradun’s tranquil hills. These include:

Queen of Sufi Harshdeep Kaur,

Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar,

Master of flute Pt Ajay Prasanna

Classical vocalist Akansha Grover

Masters of fusion – Divyansh and Manuraj

“Aaroha is a space where music meets spirituality and nature, creating a transformative experience that fosters mindfulness and emotional well-being,” said Vaishnavacharya Sri Abhishek Goswami Maharaj, a revered spiritual guru from Vrindavan. He will lead spiritual talks and meditation sessions, bringing ancient teachings into this modern wellness experience.

Bani Sharma, Project Head, added, “This retreat is a rare opportunity to engage with a spectrum of wellness practices and immerse oneself in soulful music, all carefully curated to deliver a rejuvenating experience. Aaroha is an invitation to leave behind the stress and find a connection in a beautiful setting.”

The retreat’s program showcases an impressive lineup of artists and experiences each day. Akansha Grover will open the event with a traditional baithak performance, followed by Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar, who will bring the spirit of Marwar alive on Day 1. On Day 2, the tone is set by Aura Healing with Maa Amrita, a morning flute recital by Pt. Ajay Prasanna, and an evening Sufi performance by the celebrated Harshdeep Kaur, known as the “Queen of Sufi” and fusion by Divyansh- Manuraj. The retreat concludes on Day 3 with a special “Prakriti ki Aarti” ceremony led by Sri Abhishek Goswami Maharaj and Pt. Ajay Prasanna, accompanied by meditative music to deepen the sense of calm and connection.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we all need moments of reflection and connection, and this retreat is designed to provide just that.” further continued Goswami Maharaj.

Aaroha Musical Wellness Retreat not only offers musical performances but also therapeutic wellness activities. Guests can experience sound baths, yoga, chakra healing, and Ayurveda therapies from Kairali Ayurvedic Group , enriching their journey toward holistic health.

Deluxe packages for the three-day retreat start at ₹80,000 per couple, including meals, accommodation, and VIP access to performances and wellness activities. Bookings are available through BookMyShow.