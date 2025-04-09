Abercrombie & Kent announces eight new small group journeys for this year

Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) announced eight new small group journeys for 2025 today, 9th April.

These experiential tourism jaunts range from a trip to India to tantalise all of one’s senses, to a gastronomic cruise through France, to a magical Christmas in Lapland.

That said, A&K’s new small group journeys for 2025 promise exclusivity, enabling a select group of guests to gain deeper connections into local cultures.

For all these tours, the underlying theme is lifelong learning and authenticity, which is the new luxury, as guests experience a life well-travelled.

Eight uniquely curated expeditions

A&K’s roster of small group journeys for 2025 is as follows: