Abercrombie & Kent announces eight new small group journeys for this year
These bespoke itineraries are meant to foster deeper cultural connections
Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) announced eight new small group journeys for 2025 today, 9th April.
These experiential tourism jaunts range from a trip to India to tantalise all of one’s senses, to a gastronomic cruise through France, to a magical Christmas in Lapland.
That said, A&K’s new small group journeys for 2025 promise exclusivity, enabling a select group of guests to gain deeper connections into local cultures.
For all these tours, the underlying theme is lifelong learning and authenticity, which is the new luxury, as guests experience a life well-travelled.
Eight uniquely curated expeditions
A&K’s roster of small group journeys for 2025 is as follows:
- India: A Feast for the Senses 2025: 10 Days from AU$15,580 | 18 guests
- The Timeless Towns of the Baltics 2025: 11 Days from AU$15,300 | 18 guests
- Iceland Winter Adventure 2025: 7 Days from AU$18,360 | 18 guests
- A Culinary Cruise Through France 2025: 11 Days from AU$19,890 | 24 guests
- Norway’s Wild Lofoten Islands 2025: 9 Days from AU$25,250 | 18 guests
- Christmas in Lapland 2025: 8 Days from AU$22,185 | 18 guests
- Egypt and the Nile with Exclusive VIP Experience 2025: 10 Days from AU$24,635 | 36 guests
- A Nile Cruise for the Holiday Season 2025: 10 Days from AU$24,605 | 34 guests
