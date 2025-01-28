Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) announces the opening of its newest Destination Management Company (DMC) in Mexico, with offices in Mexico City and Merida. This strategic expansion reinforces A&K’s commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences in the region and aligns with the company’s plans to open a property in Mexico this year.

“Mexico is a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and warm hospitality”, says Graeme Bull, A&K veteran and General Manager of the Mexico DMC. “Our team is eager to leverage our expertise and passion for crafting authentic and unforgettable travel experiences, showcasing the very best of Mexico to our discerning guests.”

The Mexico DMC started operating in October 2024 and offers a wide range of services, including tailormade itineraries, exclusive access to unique experiences, and 24/7, on-the-ground support. Founded on the ethos of adventure by day and luxury by night by founder Geoffrey Kent, the company’s upcoming property in the Yucatan will provide guests with luxurious accommodations, exceptional amenities, and immersive activities that showcase the region’s vibrant culture and natural beauty.

“The opening of our Mexico DMC marks a significant milestone in A&K’s ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences in The Americas”, says Rebecca Osman, Chief Destination Officer at A&K. “With Graeme’s leadership and the upcoming property in the Yucatan, we are poised to curate even more extraordinary journeys that delve into the heart of Mexico, exceeding the expectations of our valued guests.”

In addition to sustainable tourism practices, A&K is dedicated to supporting local communities through its philanthropic arm, Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy (AKP), with plans to develop a new AKP project in Mexico.

With the addition of the Mexico DMC, A&K now operates over 55 offices in more than 30 countries around the world, representing the largest network of luxury DMCs worldwide. The Mexico DMC marks A&K’s 36th DMC, further solidifying its position as a global leader in luxury travel.