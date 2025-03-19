Absolute Sanctuary to hold open house for its 17th anniversary

Thai fitness and wellness resort Absolute Sanctuary celebrates its 17th anniversary by opening its doors to guests, locals, and wellness enthusiasts on 6th April.

The event will enable participants to experience a day of rejuvenation, discovery, and holistic transformation at the award-winning wellness haven.

From 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM, guests will have the opportunity to explore Absolute Sanctuary’s exceptional facilities, participate in invigorating classes, and engage with our team of expert wellness practitioners.

Absolute Sanctuary’s Open House is designed to offer a glimpse into the transformative wellness journey that the resort provides.

Absolute Sanctuary has been at the forefront of the wellness industry for 17 years, offering transformative and effective wellness programs that empower individuals to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate.

The Open House is a perfect opportunity to experience first-hand what makes Absolute Sanctuary a leader in holistic health and wellness.

What to expect at the event

Yoga & Pilates Reformer Classes : Strengthen and stretch your body with Absolute Sanctuary’s signature yoga and pilates reformer classes

Core Body Workout : Energising exercises designed to enhance strength and stability.

Holistic Workshops, specialising in two disciplines: Art Therapy – Express and heal through creative exploration. Nervous System & Emotions Regulation – Learn techniques to restore balance and resilience.

Sound Bath : A deeply immersive experience using vibrational healing to promote relaxation.

Delectable Treats: Nourish your body with thoughtfully prepared wellness-inspired refreshments.

Exclusive Promotions & Discounts: Take advantage of special offers on our wellness programs and services.