Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector has achieved a significant milestone, ranking among the world’s top destinations for guest engagement with an impressive 86% response rate to online reviews, according to TrustYou data.

This remarkable achievement underscores the emirate’s dedication to delivering high-quality guest experiences and fostering direct communication with visitors.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, stated: “We take immense pride in the efforts of our hospitality partners in ensuring outstanding service and guest satisfaction across all hotel categories.”

Abu Dhabi’s hotels hosted 2.41 million guests in the first five months of last year, reflecting the sector’s continued growth. Industry leaders emphasize the importance of guest interaction, highlighting that timely responses to reviews play a key role in maintaining the emirate’s reputation as a world-class destination.