Accessibility upgrades completed at two Philippine airports

Philippine private airport operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc (AIC) announced the completion of essential upgrades at Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in the Visayas and Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Northern Mindanao.

AIC, which has been managing the Bohol airport since June and the Laguindingan airport since April of this year, made repairs on elevators to ensure easier access for passengers, especially senior citizens, persons with disabilities, as well as those travelling with children.

In a statement released on Monday, 24th November, AIC CEO Cosette Canilao declared: “These improvements are important infrastructure upkeep that reflect our shared commitment with the government to make every AIC airport experience safer, more efficient and more enjoyable for our travellers.”

At both airports, AIC also completed the assessments of uninterruptible power supply systems to ensure sustained airport operations during power outages; along with ensured baggage carousel servicing for quicker claiming and shorter waiting time at arrivals.

Additional preventive maintenance for passenger boarding bridges and baggage weighing scales were also completed at the BPIA.

Canilao added: "We are ensuring that BPIA and LIA remain reliable gateways that connect communities, boost local economies, and strengthen our country’s aviation network.”

A collaborative approach to modernisation

AIC officials likewise pointed out that these recent upgrades are outcomes of a public-private partnership strategy for modernising provincial airports.

A statement from the company said: "This initiative demonstrates how strong collaboration between the public and private sectors delivers better facilities and faster services, with direct benefits for travelers, airport staff, and host communities.”

Future upgrades in both airports will include terminal restructuring, expansion, and capacity augmentation.