Accor shares an overview of its 2024 development activity and growth prospects for 2025 and beyond. Accor expanded its portfolio with the opening of 293 hotels and resorts in 2024, adding an impressive 50,000 rooms. As a result, Accor’s global network now comprises over 5,680 hotels and 850,000 rooms in operation, with an additional 1,381 properties and 233,000 rooms in the pipeline. In the last five years, the Group’s pipeline has continued to increase in value at a significantly quicker pace than in volume, further enriching the quality of its global hotel portfolio.

The company’s development performance was particularly robust across MEA APAC in 2024. The Middle East and Asian markets continue to grow at pace and, in 2025, over 60% of Accor’s planned openings are focused within this part of the world.

Market Leadership and Brand Strength with Premium, Midscale & Economy

Accor continues to strengthen its Premium, Midscale & Economy (PM&E) Division with a targeted approach to growth, focused on iconic brands such as Pullman, Novotel and ibis and expansion opportunities in sought-after destinations. With Mercure reaching the 1,000 milepost in 2024, upcoming 2025 breakthroughs include ibis opening in its 80th country and ibis Styles surpassing the 700-hotel mark.

In 2024, openings across these segments included additions such as Pullman Budapest Hotel, Swissôtel Poiana Brasov, Novotel Istanbul Bomonti, and ibis Jakarta Raden Saleh. This sustained growth highlights Accor’s strategic positioning in the premium, midscale and economy categories and its ability to capitalize on travel trends for ongoing success.

For example, Accor’s TRIBE brand caters to the demand for design-led, experience-driven hospitality at an accessible price. The rapidly expanding brand launched new locations such as Budapest and Bangkok in 2024, offering social and flexible spaces tailored for the modern traveler. With a total of 20 hotels open and another 40 in the pipeline, TRIBE is uniquely poised to capture opportunities from this rising traveler trend.

Handwritten Collection is another Accor brand that has quickly gained traction and has an ambitious global growth trajectory. Launched in 2023, the brand is a collection of carefully curated hotels that celebrate the warmth and character of their dedicated hosts. With over 25 hotels already in operation worldwide, including leading cities such as Paris, Krakow, San Francisco, Sydney, and Singapore, the brand will see its European footprint grow substantially with more than 10 hotels expected to come online over the coming months.

With Accor’s premium hotel signings growing by an impressive +150% since 2019, the segment continues to show strength, with the Group’s premium footprint now representing more than 500 hotels globally. This achievement demonstrates the momentum of brands such as Pullman, Swissôtel, Mövenpick, and Grand Mercure, each redefining their hospitality offering with distinct character, deep cultural roots, and elevated guest experiences.

Camil Yazbeck, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy, commented: “Accor’s premium, midscale and economy brands experienced exceptional momentum in 2024, with strong demand fueling expansion across key markets. Iconic brands like Pullman, Novotel and ibis are a driving force in our Group’s overall growth and are foundational to our PM&E division. Considering current industry fundamentals, hotel conversion is also a major focus of our strategy with many of our most conversion-friendly brands like Handwritten Collection, Mercure and TRIBE leading the way. With a strong pipeline, a diversified brand portfolio, and an owner-centric approach, Accor is best positioned to drive the next wave of hospitality growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Strategic Acceleration in Luxury & Lifestyle

Accor’s luxury portfolio – which has grown in both volume and value and counts landmark hotels such as Raffles London at The OWO; The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in New York; Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese in Italy; and Hôtel des Arts Saigon – MGallery Collection in Vietnam among its unrivalled portfolio – continues to expand in key markets and highly coveted destinations.

Some notable luxury openings for the Group over the last 12 months have included Raffles Sentosa Singapore; Raffles Jaipur in India; Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol in Spain; Fairmont Breakers Long Beach in California; Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile in Egypt; and Chengdu Expo Waterfall Hotel – MGallery Collection in China.

On the lifestyle front, Ennismore represents the Group’s presence in this rapidly growing category. Ennismore’s Delano Dubai, Rixos Tersane Istanbul, Hyde Johannesburg and 25hours Hotel The Oddbird in Jakarta have recently opened as key flagships for the Group.

On average, Accor’s Luxury & Lifestyle (L&L) division opened one hotel project per week and approximately six projects were signed per month. The Group has a robust pipeline of over 280 L&L properties in development and the focus remains on high-value brands and strategic partnerships with hotel owners.

2024 saw continued signings momentum across Accor’s L&L brands, with Sofitel in particular boasting 12 new signings in the year such as Sofitel Legend The Mozart in Prague, Czech Republic. Other notable successes include the signing of Raffles Tokyo, Japan: popular urban destinations such as Tokyo continue to be in high demand, while resort and nature destinations are thriving due to a strong desire among travelers for connection with local culture and outdoor experiences.

Mexico and the Caribbean are also key markets for the Group’s development of resort and all-inclusive offerings. In late 2024, Ennismore signed and opened SLS Playa Mujeres, the brand’s first all-inclusive resort set on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Ennismore also signed The Hoxton Oslo and Melbourne, 25hours Heart of Khobar, Mama Lake Como and Rixos Phu Quoc to name just a few.

Last year, Accor also secured record activity through Accor One Living, an industry-first platform focused on the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. The Group, which is #2 hospitality player in branded residences worldwide, now services and supports 7,000+ homeowners at close to 50 branded residence communities operating across 25+ distinct brand offerings.

The Group also witnessed a high pace of conversion across its L&L division, driven by collection icons MGallery and Emblems, with 55+ hotels sitting collectively across their development pipelines. MGallery’s expansion includes the recent opening of Marival Armony Punta Mita – MGallery Collection in Mexico earlier this year and an upcoming debut in the Caribbean with The Whimsy Hotel – MGallery Collection in Saint Martin. Meanwhile, Emblems Collection recently signed Elatos Resort, a luxurious chalet set in the heart of Greece’s alpine wilderness, which is set to reopen in the second half of 2026.

Finally, one of the travel industry’s most anticipated 2025 events is the relaunch of the legendary Orient Express, a centenary brand with deep cultural significance. This presents a significant milestone, with the first trains set to embark in April 2025. The launch will coincide with the debut of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome which will also open and play a key part in the iconic brand’s revival. And earlier this month, the Group signed other coveted locations in Italy: Raffles – Raffles Lake Como – marking the brand’s fifth hotel in Europe – and Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection.

Agnès Roquefort, Chief Development Officer, Luxury & Lifestyle commented: “Accor’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio remains unmatched, and 2024 marked a year of remarkable progress. With strong momentum in high-potential markets, we have expanded the footprint of our highly sought after brands, accelerated conversions, and introduced new, elevated experiences. Our strategy continues to be driven by a vision of creating meaningful and transformative guest experiences while maximizing value for our owners and partners. As we build on this success, we remain committed to shaping the future of luxury and lifestyle hospitality in 2025 and beyond.”

Strategically Positioned to Leverage Market Opportunities in 2025 and Beyond

The Group is focused on driving innovation and expanding its footprint in 2025, with a lineup of key openings and a robust development pipeline that includes a strong presence in key growth markets such as Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Accor’s strategy centers on tapping into these regions with a targeted focus, including luxury resorts and lifestyle hotels that cater to evolving consumer demands, such as sustainable travel and multi-purpose spaces.

The momentum in 2024 and excitement around 2025 underscores the Group’s determination to redefine and invigorate the hospitality experience.