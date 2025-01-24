Accor has launched its newly enhanced Travel Pros Leisure Groups Online platform, designed to streamline the booking process for leisure B2B clients. With access to more than 2,000 hotels across multiple Accor brands, locations and categories in more than 75 countries, the platform now offers a wide range of new features that make booking the ideal property for group stays easier and more efficient than ever.

A unique offering in the market, the new Leisure Groups Online platform provides an unparalleled selection of hotel brands and room types. Travel Professionals can choose from a broad array of options, ensuring they find the perfect match for their group’s needs.

The Leisure Groups Online platform supports both instant bookings and RFP processes, with over 1,300 hotels available for instant booking and an additional 700+ hotels accessible for RFP with confirmation from the hotel within 24 hours. For instant group bookings, the platform utilizes the latest API technology to facilitate real-time hotel availability according to each room type.

“2024 was a landmark year for global travel, and Group Leisure Travel will continue to be a top priority for Accor in 2025, particularly in Europe, US and the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region, driven by rising demand from countries like China, India, and Japan,” explains Sophie Hulgard, Chief Sales Officer at Accor. “Group Leisure Travel remains a dynamic segment with growth potential, and leveraging new technology to enhance the booking process is vital for inspiring and facilitating travel. With the relaunch of the Leisure Groups Online platform, Accor reaffirms its global leadership in travel, collaborating with Group Operators to strengthen the sector and maintain strong leisure travel momentum.”

A Diverse Portfolio of Brands

The Leisure Groups Online platform includes a selection of over 30 distinguished Accor hotel brands, catering to every segment from luxury to economy, including travelers’ favourites:

– Luxury: Sofitel Legend, Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery

– Premium: Pullman, Swissôtel, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, The Sebel – Midscale: Novotel, Mercure, TRIBE, Adagio

– Economy: ibis, ibis Styles, Adagio Access, greet, ibis budget

– Lifestyle (by Ennismore): 25hours, Mama Shelter

New and Improved Features for a Seamless Booking Experience

The revamped platform introduces several enhancements aimed at simplifying the booking journey and meeting the unique needs of TGOs. Key new features include:

– Fast and Efficient Booking Process: The platform’s upgraded functionality offers a faster booking process, minimizing wait times and ensuring a smooth user experience.

– Triple Room Availability: Enhanced room selection with visible pricing options for single, double, twin and now triple rooms, ensuring suitable accommodation for groups of all sizes.

– Transparent Pricing: Pricing is now visible throughout the entire booking process, allowing TGOs to make informed decisions based on budget and requirements. – TripAdvisor Reviews Integration: Users can now view TripAdvisor reviews directly within the platform, providing valuable insights into each hotel’s offerings and guest experiences.

– Interactive Map: A new, intuitive map interface that allows users to easily locate hotels and explore nearby attractions and services.

Streamlined Booking for Multiple Needs

This dedicated landing page on the all.com website caters to multiple booking needs across different segments:

Travel Professionals

– Group Bookings: Designed for groups needing 8 or more rooms, the platform facilitates easy booking and customization according to group requirements. – Individual Stays: For up to 7 rooms, allowing up to 3 rooms per booking, suitable for smaller travel groups or individual stays.

– Personal Stays: Special STAR rates for travel agents, accommodating up to 2 rooms per booking.