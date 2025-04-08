InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping announced that industry veteran Adnan Yücel is its new general manager.

In this role, Yücel will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, ensuring guests experience exceptional service while embracing the charm and rich culture of Chiang Mai.

His leadership will further enhance the hotel’s offerings, including the recently launched spa and Club InterContinental.

According to IHG Luxury & Lifestyle regional general manager Patrick Both: “With a career defined by exceptional leadership, Adnan is renowned for developing high-performing teams, leading with empathy and maintaining composure in every situation. I am delighted to have him on board and have full confidence in his ability to foster a culture of excellence that will elevate the guest experience and drive continued success at InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping.”

For his part, Yücel said, “I am thrilled to join InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and to contribute to the legacy of excellence this remarkable hotel represents. Chiang Mai is a truly special destination, and I look forward to working with the incredible team here to create memorable experiences for our guests while showcasing the rich culture and beauty of northern Thailand.”

Impeccable credentials

With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Yücel has a proven track record of managing world-class resorts, optimising revenue and maintaining exceptional service standards across diverse markets.

Indeed, he brings a wealth of experience to this position, having most recently served as General Manager at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

During his two-year tenure, he successfully positioned Six Senses Kaplankaya in Turkey as a premier destination for luxury nature escapes and led a critical refurbishment project during his time as Interim General Manager at Six Senses Uluwatu in Bali.

Yücel ‘s career began in his native Turkey and has taken him to some of the most iconic properties in the industry, including the legendary Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul.

His six-plus years with the Accor group saw him hold key leadership roles in countries as diverse as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ghana and China, where he stayed on to join Wanda Hotels & Resorts, China’s largest five-star hotel management company.

This extensive exposure to international markets and diverse clientele further honed his ability to navigate cultural nuances and deliver world-class hospitality experiences.