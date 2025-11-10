AGEON, the Nation’s First Longevity Wellness Chain launched in India

EBG Group, a diversified multi-sector conglomerate, has entered a strategic partnership to accelerate the national rollout of AGEON, India’s first integrated longevity and smart-ageing wellness brand redefining preventive health, recovery, and vitality. The partnership formalizes a 50:50 Joint Venture between EBG Group and AGEON, combining AGEON’s clinical excellence with EBG’s pan-India franchising, marketing, and technology ecosystem to rapidly scale access to evidence-based wellness.

AGEON will scale to 50 centres across India in the upcoming 12 months, prioritising Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, with additional Tier-II rollouts. The network will operate through Franchise Owned-Company Operated model, and corporate wellness formats, with phased openings commencing in FY25–26 and continuous city additions. Programmes focus on vitality, immunity, recovery, healthy ageing, and data-backed lifestyle optimisation. Franchise investments start at ₹50 lakh (indicative; varies by format and city).

Each AGEON Centre delivers integrated longevity and smart-ageing programs built on advanced diagnostics and protocolised care. Core modalities include red light therapy, oxygen chambers, infrared saunas, PEMF therapy, and complementary next-generation treatments designed to enhance systemic recovery and long-term health span. Programs are structured to be measurable, repeatable, and personalised.

Grounded in EBG’s People–Planet–Progress philosophy, AGEON will standardise clinical pathways, customer experience, and quality controls across all centres. EBG’s franchise, technology, and marketing stack pairs with AGEON’s protocols and training to ensure consistent outcomes, transparent reporting, and seamless multi-city operations.

“With AGEON, we are bringing the future of health and longevity to India, accessible, science-driven, and scalable. Our goal is to make preventive wellness part of everyday life, backed by data, diagnostics, and trust.” said Hari Kiran, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer at EBG Group.

“Our partnership with EBG allows us to scale clinical excellence with structure and sustainable impact. Together, we aim to make AGEON a benchmark for evidence-based wellness in India.” added Ranjith Menon, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at AGEON

The Joint Venture will operate as AGEON EBG Wellness Private Limited, overseeing brand expansion, technology integration, franchise development, and quality assurance nationwide. The JV will also build dedicated verticals for manufacturing wellness devices, nutritional supplements, and training academies to certify therapists under AGEON standards.

At the intersection of wellness, technology, and healthcare innovation, AGEON represents a transformative leap for India’s wellness industry, where science meets sustainability, and longevity becomes a lifestyle.