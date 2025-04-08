Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer Atmosphere Core, shares his insights on 2024 successes, emerging trends in hospitality, and the company’s blueprint for 2025.

Atmosphere Core, a hospitality company in the Indian Ocean region, celebrated a milestone year in 2024, launching its ninth resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere, and achieving remarkable results despite geopolitical challenges. Chief Commercial Officer Stéphane Laguette attributes this success to agility, “Agility at Atmosphere Core is a mindset. It enables us to adapt swiftly, anticipate guest preferences, and drive innovation even in complex market conditions”.

2024 Achievements

A standout success was the rapid launch of RAAYA by Atmosphere, achieving rebranding, operational readiness, and market entry in just three months. Our boutique size, free from bureaucracy, gives us a competitive edge, allowing fast decision-making, seamless collaboration, and strong commercial execution. The successful delivery of this project was a result of quicker corporate decision-making, collaboration, a strong global PR and sales network, and our extensive distribution system.

Last year, we also saw strong performance in European markets, expanded our presence within Asia, and entered new markets such as Spain, reflecting the effectiveness of its adaptive commercial strategies.

We also maintained a commitment to sustainability, a key decision-making factor for travellers. All our resorts are Green Globe Certified, with four earning ‘Gold Member’ status. Across eight resorts, over 8,900 solar panels reduce our carbon footprint, while coral conservation remains a priority, with 290 coral frames planted to date. Six of our nine resorts actively manage coral conservation programmes and as of 2024, we have over 290 coral frames planted across our resorts. A prime example is the thriving coral garden at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, nurtured since 2019 by our in-house marine biologist. And, we have many more initiatives planned for 2025.

Travel Trends for 2025

Luxury travel is evolving. It is more about personalised, unique experiences rather than simply lavish accommodation, such as our innovative Atmosphere Core Wine Program. Partnering with five terroir wineries, latest being global Prosecco icon Bottega SpA this year, we bring exclusive vintages and sommelier-led masterclasses to our resorts. For instance, guests at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO can look forward to inspiring events with Bodegas Viñátigo and Guy Charbaut Champagne. We are also the only hotelier taking these experiences beyond our resorts, hosting immersive in-market wine dinners for travel partners at cities across the globe.

The Maldives continues to emerge as a family-friendly destination, and our resorts cater to this demand with award-winning family facilities, kids’ clubs, diverse dining, and curated Holiday Plans. Notably, Atmosphere Kanifushi has won several awards for family-friendly facilities and at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO families and couples can experience exceptional underwater gastronomy at M6m underwater restaurant.

Plans for 2025: Expanding Horizons

This year, we entered India’s heritage hospitality space with Sadar Manzil Heritage by Atmosphere Bhopal, a meticulously restored 19th-century audience hall. Launched in March, this boutique luxury hotel, designed exclusively for couples, offers live music performances and an all-vegetarian menu celebrating the region’s rich culinary traditions.

2025 also marks our first venture into Europe with Borgo Monchiero Heritage by Atmosphere in Piedmont, Italy. This carefully restored 18th-century monastery, dating back to 1773, offers an authentic experience of northern Italy’s artistic and culinary heritage. Through our ‘Heritage by Atmosphere’ sub-brand under Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, we seamlessly blend history, culture, and indulgence, delivering on our brand promise, A New Experience Awaits.