As the world gets ready to commemorate International Women’s Day on 8th March, online travel platform Agoda released its latest report regarding trends in women’s travel for 2025.

Based on findings, Agoda’s new reports show that women and their specific travel requirements are shaping the future of the industry.

Women in Asia are leading the way in exploring new destinations with family and friends, emphasizing a strong desire for adventure and camaraderie during their travels.

Agoda chief financial officer Mai-Linh remarked: “At Agoda, we’re thrilled to see how women are shaping the travel landscape in Asia. Their adventurous spirit and desire to explore new destinations with family and friends paints an inspiring picture of the travel landscape in 2025. Whether it’s a family getaway or a solo adventure, Agoda is committed to offer great value deals on accommodation, flights, and activities, ensuring that every journey is filled with memories to last a lifetime.”

To destinations new

The desire to discover new destinations emerges as a key driver, with 60 percent of women expressing interest compared to 53 percent of men.

Indian and Indonesian women are particularly eager to discover new places, with 80 percent and 69 percent respectively showing a strong desire to explore.

This enthusiasm for new experiences reflects a broader trend of curiosity and openness to diverse cultures and landscapes.

Also, women are embracing the thrill of the unknown, chasing novel experiences that promise adventure and discovery at every turn.

The draw of shared adventures

Asian women are likewise more inclined to travel with their loved ones, with 40 percent of women preferring to travel with family compared to 28 percent of men.

Indonesian women, in particular, are enthusiastic about family trips, with 68 percent expressing this preference, underscoring the importance of shared experiences and creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Additionally, women are more likely to travel with a group of friends than men, with Japanese and Indian women leading the way at 29 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

This trend highlights the value women place on camaraderie and the joy of embarking on exciting new journeys with close companions.

Travelling solo in the name of self-discovery

When it comes to solo travel, men show a higher preference at 24 percent compared to 15 percent of women.

However, among Asian women, Hong Kong SAR and Thai women are the most likely to embark on solo adventures, at 25 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

This penchant for travelling alone reflects an appetite for personal growth and self-discovery through travel.

The survey also found that most Asian travelers, regardless of gender, prefer a five- to ten-day trip, with women showing a slightly higher preference at 48 percent compared to 40 percent of men.

This trend is particularly pronounced among women from India and Hong Kong SAR, where two-thirds of Indian women and 68 percent of Hong Kong SAR women favour this duration, allowing ample time to immerse themselves in new cultures.