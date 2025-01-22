Agoda reports on Hong Kong travel trends for the Lunar New Year

Digital travel platform Agoda released a report on travel trends for Hong Kong travelers during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

As the Year of the Snake approaches, intriguing patterns could be seen in the choices made by Hong Kong-based travellers regarding their destinations for the season.

For Hong Kong nationals, their top destinations for the Year of the Snake are Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Mainland China, and South Korea.

The popularity of these locations indicates Hong Kong travelers’ preferences for shopping, leisure, and adventure.

Who’s coming to Hong Kong for the festivities?

Meanwhile, the top five markets visiting Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holiday are Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Singapore, respectively.

The diversity of these markets reflects Hong Kong’s broad appeal.

Agoda’s director for China Angel Huang said: “Lunar New Year is a special time when many choose to travel. Agoda is delighted to help travelers explore their dream destinations, whether it’s reuniting with family or discovering new cultures.”