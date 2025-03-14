Online travel platform Agoda released the results of its 2025 Sustainable Travel Survey which ranks Asia’s most sustainability-conscious travellers.

Travelers from the Philippines took the top spot, with 86 percent responding that sustainability is important in their travel choices for 2025.

Tourists from India followed with 82 percent, Taiwan and Malaysia tied for third with 80 percent, and Vietnam rounded out the top five with 77 percent.

The survey engaged over 6,000 respondents across 11 Asian markets, casting the spotlight on the evolving landscape of sustainable travel in Asia, where authentic and purposeful tourism, and off-peak travel are becoming more prominent.

Taking sustainability into serious consideration

Survey results revealed that 68 percent of Asian travellers consider sustainability when making their travel plans for 2025.

A mere eight percent of travelers, on the other hand, overlook sustainability in their travel decisions, although less optimistically.

In Hong Kong and Japan, for example, 21 percent and 17 percent of travelers respectively reported that sustainability was not particularly important in their travel choices.

A search for authenticity

Meanwhile, Asians on the go find themselves increasingly motivated by the allure of authentic experiences and the opportunity to contribute positively to local communities.

Based on this, nearly one in every four respondents prioritises authentic tourism, while 22 percent are keen on supporting local economies when they travel.

Indian travelers, in particular, are guided by personal values and beliefs, with 24 percent citing these as their primary motivation for more sustainable travel.

This trend underscores a broader movement towards travel that is not only enjoyable but also meaningful and impactful.

The allure of off-peak travel

Many travelers in Asia likewise seek to mitigate their impact on the environment by traveling during off-peak seasons to alleviate overcrowding, a choice made by nearly a quarter of respondents.

Based on the survey, around 20 percent of travelers opt for accommodations with sustainability certifications while 18 percent choose to tote along reusable items to reduce waste.

Japanese travelers stand out for being the most committed out of all Asian travelers to reducing waste, with 25 percent of them packing reusable items like water bottles and shopping bags on a trip.

Empowering travellers with Eco Deals

According to Agoda senior vice-president for supply Andrew Smith: “Asian travelers are increasingly seeking ways to make a positive impact on the destinations they visit. Agoda’s Eco Deals Program is one way we’re empowering them to do just that. By offering great value deals on partnering properties and donating one US dollar to local conservation projects for every program booking, we are not only helping travelers save but also enabling them to contribute to the preservation of the places they love.”

Since the recent launch of the 2025 edition, Agoda’s Eco Deals program has provided travelers with discounts of up to 15 percent on partner hotels across ten Asian markets.

2025 also marks the first year of Japan and South Korea joining the Eco Deals Campaign, providing more Asia-bound travelers the opportunity to support their favorite destinations.

For every Eco Deals booking, a dollar is donated to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)’s conservation projects aimed at protecting wildlife and conserving critical habitats across Asia