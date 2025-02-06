Digital travel platform Agoda shares the results of their most recent study, showing the top five travel habits of Asian Gen Z.

These show that the younger generation finds inspiration in the digital realm, embraces spontaneity, and values shared experiences whilst on the go.

The survey highlights the unique ways travelers aged 18-27 are shaping the future of travel in Asia with a fresh perspective, not only by influencing travel trends but also by setting the stage for future generations to explore the world in innovative ways.

Agoda senior vice-president for supply Andrew Smith said: “Gen Z is redefining travel with their digital-first approach and spontaneous spirit. At Agoda, we’re thrilled to support their adventures with diverse options and the best deals in accommodations, flights and activities, ensuring every trip is as unique as they are.”

Social media is the new travel guide

Gen Z is blazing a trail on social media, with TikTok leading the way as their top source for travel inspiration.

While Millennials lean on friends and family as their preferred source of recommendations, Gen Z is scrolling through TikTok and Instagram to discover their next adventure.

Despite the digital influence, personal recommendations remain a close second, proving that word-of-mouth still holds sway.

Getting spontaneous with last-minute bookings

In a world where plans can change in an instant, Gen Z embraces the thrill of last-minute travel more than any other generation.

Around 20 percent of Gen Z book flights less than a week in advance, outpacing Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers.

Accommodations follow suit, with one in four Gen Z travelers making bookings at the eleventh hour, showcasing their penchant for spontaneity.

Travelling in twos

For Gen Z, travel is a shared experience, with 38 percent preferring to explore the world with a partner.

Group trips with friends and family vacations also rank high, highlighting the importance of connection and companionship in their journeys.

Millennials, on the other hand, prioritise family trips, reflecting a generational shift in travel dynamics.

Becoming cost-savvy when it comes to travel

When it comes to travel spending, Gen Z and Millennials are on the same page. Both generations prefer to keep accommodation costs under US$50 per person per night, with Gen Z more inclined to do so than their Millennial counterparts.

Meanwhile, 32 percent of Gen Z plan to spend between US$51 to $100 per person per night compared to 41 percent of Millennials. This trend underscores a shared commitment to affordable travel without compromising on experiences.

Wanderlust draws generations together

Despite differing preferences in where different generations find travel inspiration, when they book their travels, and who they go with, the desire to explore the world is universal.

Nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials plan to embark on one to three trips this year, while a third are aiming for more with four to six adventures.

This shared wanderlust bridges generational gaps, proving that the love for travel knows no bounds.