Agoda reveals fourth installment of its Eco Deals programme at ASEAN Tourism Forum

Agoda unveiled the fourth installment of its Eco Deals programme at the recently concluded ASEAN Tourism Forum in Malaysia.

This new development further strengthens Agoda’s ongoing partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Aligned with the forum’s theme Unity in Motion: Shaping ASEAN’s Tourism Tomorrow, the initiative aims to safeguard wildlife and protect critical habitats across Asia.

Under the Eco Deals initiative, Agoda pledges to donate USD 1 to WWF for every booking made at participating hotels.

That said, Agoda has set itself an ambitious 2025 donation target of US$1.5 million, surpassing last year’s goal of US$1 million.

Aside from Southeast Asian nations, the Eco Deals programme also includes Japan and Korea, expanding to a total of 10 markets.

What will the funds be used for?

Funds raised through the Eco Deals programme will support a wide range of conservation projects, including:

Japan: Wetland restoration

Korea: Spoonbill protection

Malaysia: Tiger conservation

Philippines: Whale shark protection

Thailand: Elephant conservation

Vietnam: Saola protection

Indonesia: Ecosystem restoration

Laos PDR: Urban wetland development

Cambodia: Ranger support

Bookings under the program will be available from 20 January to 19 December 2025.

Making positive impact

Through Eco Deals, participating hotels offer customers discounts of up to 15 percent while receiving an Eco Deals badge and increased visibility on Agoda’s platforms, including social media and in-app promotions.

Dedicated landing pages on Agoda’s website provide a seamless booking experience for travelers looking to make a positive environmental impact.

Agoda chief commercial officer Damien Pfirsch said: “Eco Deals 2025 represents our commitment to preserving Asia’s natural beauty while ensuring affordable travel for future generations. By expanding our impact to 10 markets and launching the Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund, we’re creating meaningful opportunities for hotels and businesses to contribute to sustainability.”