Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest study reveals how Thailand’s landmark marriage equality legislation is set to deliver an additional four million international visitors per year within two years of its enactment.

The said legislation also stands to increase tourism revenues by nearly US$ 2 billion per annum.

Agoda’s The Economic Impact of Marriage Equality on Thailand’s Tourism Industry study measures the projected economic opportunity presented by Thailand’s move to adopt marriage equality beginning 22 January 2025.

As the first jurisdiction in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, and Asia’s third after Taiwan in 2019 and Nepal last year, the initiative positions Thailand to capture a larger slice of the global rainbow tourism market, valued at over US$ 200 billion annually.

Agoda vice-president of corporate development and executive sponsor for Agoda Pride Timothy Hughes said: “The LGBTQIA+ community is a powerful economic force with a strong appetite for travel. While already a popular destination for LGBTQIA+ travellers, this move is expected to further solidify Thailand’s reputation as an inclusive holiday option. At Agoda, we are excited to see the substantive economic impact that the influx of travellers will have on local businesses and communities. We will continue working with our local partners to deliver exceptional travel experiences for this community.”

Relevant findings

The report quantifies the projected trickle-down benefits of the legislative move to the wider Thai economy.

It is estimated that, within two years, the influx of an additional 4 million international visitors annually could:

boost tourism receipts by approximately USD2 billion each year—of which, around USD 0.7 billion would go to accommodations, USD 0.4 billion to food and beverage services, USD 0.4 billion to retail spending, USD 0.2 billion to domestic transportation, with USD 0.2 billion across other areas including entertainment and medical services;

support an additional 152,000 FTE jobs, 76,000 directly within the tourism industry and a further 76,000 across the broader Thai economy, and;

lift Thailand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.3 percent.

While Thailand is already established as a leading tourism destination, this legislative development is set to bolster its appeal to LGBTQIA+ tourists seeking welcoming destinations, especially as travellers worldwide demonstrate an increasing preference for diversity-driven and inclusive travel experiences.

As only the third market within Asia to introduce marriage equality, Thailand is poised to become a regional hub for LGBTQIA+ couples from neighbouring countries who are seeking to celebrate their union in a country that recognises same-sex marriage.

With many cities in Thailand already established as prominent destination wedding venues, the marriage equality legislation could also boost Thailand’s wedding industry, along with positive contributions into related sectors like hotels, catering, and entertainment.