Digital travel platform Agoda has announced its list of the most affordable holiday destinations for the end-of-year holidays. Travelers seeking budget-friendly accommodation options for Christmas and New Year’s Eve have many destinations in Asia to choose from, with Varanasi being the most affordable destination in India with an average room rate of 4136 INR per night.

Hat Yai, Thailand, leads the list as the most affordable on average in Asia with an average room rate of 3883 INR per night*, making it the top choice for cost-conscious travelers in late December. Following closely are Surakarta, Indonesia, and Varanasi, India, with rates of 3967 INR and 4136 INR per night, respectively. These destinations provide a mix of cultural experiences and scenic beauty, perfect for holiday celebrations.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and MEA, at Agoda said: “The holiday season brings joy, cherished moments with friends and family, and the spirit of exploration. It’s also a time when expenses can quickly accumulate, making budget considerations crucial for travelers. At Agoda, we take pride in offering great prices, ensuring that with affordable flights, accommodations, and experiences, there’s more room in the budget for Christmas presents.”

To compile the Cheapest Destinations ranking, Agoda looked at the room rates of the ten most popular cities in each of the nine analyzed markets. Since the rank is based on averages, deal hunters are likely to find even lower rates in these and other destinations on Agoda.

The nine destinations are:

Hat Yai, Thailand (Average room rate: 3883 INR)

Whether it’s the holiday season or not, Hat Yai once again takes the crown in Agoda’s Cheapest Destination ranking. The lively Southern Thailand city, known for its markets and delicious street food, comes alive during the holiday season with festive decorations and local celebrations. The Kim Yong Market is the perfect place for some last-minute Christmas shopping, with unique gifts and a lively atmosphere. Surakarta, Indonesia (Average room rate: 3967 INR)

Also known as Solo, Surakarta offers a rich cultural experience with its traditional Javanese arts and crafts. The city is home to the stunning Keraton Surakarta and the popular Pasar Gede market. During the holidays, visitors can enjoy traditional performances and local delicacies, making it an ideal destination for a culturally immersive end-of-year celebration. Varanasi, India (Average room rate: 4136 INR)

Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world, provides a spiritual and cultural journey. The Ganges River, with its famous ghats, offers a serene setting for reflection and celebration. As the year draws to a close, the city is adorned with lights and festivities, offering a unique blend of spirituality and year-end celebrations. Dalat, Vietnam (Average room rate: 5234 INR)

Once again, Dalat is the most budget-friendly tourist destination in Vietnam. As Christmas and New Year’s Eve approach, Dalat transforms into a festive haven, with twinkling lights and joyful celebrations, creating an enchanting backdrop for unforgettable holiday memories. December typically brings cooler mountain air, ideal for an unforgettable end-of-year vibe. Miri, Malaysia (Average room rate: 5487 INR)

Known mostly for its natural beauty, Miri might not be the first destination that springs to mind for a Christmas holiday. However, the city on the northern coast of Sarawak, in the island of Borneo boasts cultural diversity and offers a relaxing holiday experience. After exploring the Niah Caves or enjoying time at the beach, visitors can take in the Christmas decorations that light up Miri Times Square. Subic, the Philippines (Average room rate: 7260 INR)

Subic, with its sun-kissed shores and adventurous spirit, is a tropical paradise for the holidays. Christmas is an extended festive season in the Philippines, and Subic comes alive with its family-friendly attractions and vibrant local markets, providing a joyful setting for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations by the sea. Taitung, Taiwan (Average room rate: 8441 INR)

Budget-savvy visitors or domestic travelers wishing to escape the big cities during the year-end holidays are best off in Taitung. Known for its stunning natural landscapes and rich indigenous culture, Taitung is located on the easternmost part of Taiwan and is the first to witness the island’s sunrise, making it a popular spot for New Year’s celebrations. In recent years, it has become increasingly popular as a year-end destination, with several large-scale music festivals starting in November, attracting many visitors from afar. Nagoya, Japan (Average room rate: 9201 INR)

Nagoya, a city rich in history and modern attractions, offers a unique holiday experience. Visitors can explore the Nagoya Castle and the bustling Sakae district while enjoying Nagoya’s popular and delicious cuisine Hitsumabushi (grilled eel) and Miso Katsu (pork seasoned with miso). The city’s winter illuminations and festive markets create a magical atmosphere, perfect for celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Yeosu-si, South Korea (Average room rate: 10,805 INR)

Yeosu, a coastal city known for its beautiful scenery and maritime culture, offers a serene holiday escape. Visitors can explore nature on Odongdo Island or the admire the city landscape from a Yeosu Maritime Cable Car. The city is an ideal destination for holiday celebrations, with immersive experiences such as the La Terrace Winter Village theme park offering a magical Christmas atmosphere.

Agoda’s extensive offerings include over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Ideal for a carefree end-of-year holiday.