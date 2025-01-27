A recent study by online travel platform Agoda shows that Vietnamese travellers remain unfazed by adverse economic conditions and are keen to travel this year.

The study reports that Vietnamese travellers’ passion for travel remains undiminished as they see this as a way to bond with family and friends.

Conducted back in October, the study also shows that 90 percent of Vietnamese travellers plan to spend the same amount on their trips as they did in 2024.

According to Agoda Vietnam country director Lam Vu: “Despite the financial constraints, Vietnamese travelers continue to prioritize meaningful experiences with family and friends over and above other discretionary spend. The desire to explore new destinations, both locally and internationally, reflects a growing demand for adventure and value-driven choices.”

Key statistics

Approximately 86 percent of respondents reported they planned to take the same number of trips in 2025 as they did in 2024.

Only 14 percent replied that they are planning to take fewer trips in coming months.

At the same time, 40 percent of those surveyed planned to go overseas, proof that Vietnamese travellers are keen to get into new regions they’ve never been to.

Indeed, around 94 percent of Vietnamese travelers referred to 2025 as the “Year of the New Frontier” and that they are seeking new foreign and domestic destinations to visit.

However, it should be noted that around 55 percent of Vietnamese tourists replied that available funds were the primary drivers when it came to travel decisions.

About 64 percent of those surveyed have set their accommodation budget to around US$250 a night for their trips.