Following the record-breaking success of the 2025 Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), independent post-show research and analysis projects $400 million (AUD) in business transactions between exhibitors and buyers within the next year, marking a significant 21% increase compared with AIME 2024.

AIME 2025 set new records for its size, number of hosted buyers, exhibitors, attendees, and the value of business generated on the show floor. The event, held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from February 10-12, saw participation from over 675 exhibiting organisations, 640 hosted buyers, and more than 4500 attendees from around the world.

As the largest event ever delivered by Talk2 Media & Events, which has managed AIME on behalf of the Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) since 2019, AIME 2025’s success has led to Talk2 Media & Events being re-appointed to deliver the event in partnership with MCB through to and including AIME 2028.

Talk2 Media & Events CEO Matt Pearce stated: “AIME 2025 surpassed all expectations, and the extension of our contract with MCB is a testament to our ability to deliver exceptional events. Our team is committed to building on the momentum of AIME 2025, continuing to innovate, and elevating the event experience. We look forward to working with our partners and the entire business events industry to create even more impactful and successful AIME events in the years to come.”

MCB CEO Julia Swanson said: “As the owners of AIME, MCB is thrilled to see the event continue to grow and thrive, producing positive impacts for the business events industry. We look forward to many more years of this landmark event providing a platform for building connections and sharing knowledge, right here in Australia’s events capital.”

Event Director Silke Calder stated that the record-breaking AIME 2025 had solidified its position as the premier event for the business events community in Asia Pacific.

“After the biggest event our team has produced, we’re thrilled to see the success of the show translate into such incredible business outcomes for our exhibitors, buyers and visitors,” she said.

“AIME’s success is a testament to the unwavering support of the global business events community, our valued partners, and our dedicated sponsors. Their collaboration is essential in enabling us to deliver a world-class event that drives growth and innovation.”

Calder noted that demand for AIME 2026 was already strong.

“Exhibitors and buyers continue to see the unparalleled opportunities for business development, networking and learning that AIME provides. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to shape the future of business events in the Asia Pacific region in the years ahead.”

AIME is the first tradeshow on the annual international business events calendar. AIME 2026 will be held 9-11 February 2026 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.