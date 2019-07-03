Air Arabia launches direct flights to Vienna

Air Arabia has announced the launch of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, capital of Austria, starting 15 September this year.

The non-stop six-hour flight to Vienna, popularly known as the ‘City of Music’, will initially operate four times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will increase to daily flights starting mid-December.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said: “We announced the new route from Sharjah to Vienna, one of Europe’s leading cultural and economic centres. This new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations while providing our leisure and business travellers with a new choice for value-for-money air travel.”

Air Arabia currently operates flights to more than 170 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.