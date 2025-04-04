Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, announces the addition of a new non-stop route to Almaty in Kazakhstan from Zayed International Airport. Starting June 3rd, 2025, the new service will operate three times a week every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Schedule to Almaty, effective June 3rd, 2025 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 781 Abu Dhabi 09:20 Almaty 14:35 Airbus A320 Tuesday/Friday/Sunday 3L 782 Almaty 15:35 Abu Dhabi 19:20 Airbus A320 Tuesday/Friday/Sunday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to launch our new service to Almaty, further expanding our international reach from Zayed International Airport. This new route reflects our commitment to offering passengers affordable and reliable travel options while enhancing connectivity from the UAE’s capital with key international markets.”

He added:” As we aim to contribute to the city’s growth as a leading hub for tourism and business, we remain focused on meeting the growing demand for low-cost travel, offering our passengers even greater choice and convenience.”

With the addition of Almaty, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now connects 30 destinations directly from Zayed International Airport, offering travellers a broad range of options for both regional and international travel.

The new route reinforces Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s commitment to connecting the UAE’s capital to diverse international destinations while promoting tourism and trade between the two cities. Almaty, known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage, is an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a modern fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.