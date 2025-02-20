Low-cost airline Air Arabia has just announced the return of its ‘Super Seat Sale’, offering 500,000 discounted seats across its extensive network of over 100 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

With nonstop flights departing from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, travellers are invited to secure their next getaway before 2nd March. Fares start from Dh129 approximately USD 36, with travel dates available from 1st September 2025, to 28th March 2026.

The sale is expected to provide significant savings on Air Arabia’s extensive flight network, which spans over 100 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The airline has advised passengers to book fast, as availability is limited and these low fares are expected to sell out quickly.