Air Astana continues fleet expansion with new Airbus A320neo

Air Astana’s new Airbus A320neo aircraft arrived in Almaty yesterday, 29th January from the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France.

The newly delivered aircraft is the tenth Airbus A320neo to enter the Air Astana Group fleet, which currently comprises 58 aircraft, predominantly from the Airbus family.

The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration, with 16 business class seats and 132 economy class seats.

Despite global challenges in the aviation industry and disruptions in global supply chains, Air Astana continues to successfully expand its fleet with new aircraft from leading global manufacturers.

This fleet expansion aligns with Air Astana’s development strategy, which focuses on expanding its network, improving operational efficiency, and achieving sustainable growth.