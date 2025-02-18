Air Astana is set to launch direct flights from Atyrau in Western Kazakhstan to Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi from 27th May.

These new service will be flown thrice a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard Airbus family aircraft.

At present, the airline already offers scheduled flights from Atyrau to Istanbul, Dubai, and Amsterdam.

Relevant details

With a flying time of 1 hour 50 mins between Atyrau and Tbilisi, flight KC125 will depart Atyrau at 08:00 and arrive in Tbilisi at 08:50, with the return flight, KC126 departing Tbilisi and arriving in Atyrau at 12:40; all times are local.

Round-trip fares, inclusive of all taxes and fees, start from US$213 in Economy Class and from US$587 in Business Class.

Tickets are available for purchase on the airline’s website or through authorised travel agencies.

The launch of the new route will bring the summer schedule frequency to Tbilisi up to 15 weekly flights, with departures from three cities in Kazakhstan: nine flights per week from Almaty and three weekly flights each from Astana and Atyrau.

Kazakhstani citizens can stay in Georgia visa-free for up to one year.

Air Astana continues to enhance international connectivity from other regional cities, including scheduled flights from Shymkent to Jeddah and Medina, and charter flights to Doha.