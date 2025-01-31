Air Astana is celebrating 20 years of connecting Kazakhstan and India by expanding its services with the launch of a new direct route between Almaty and Mumbai, set to commence on April 20, 2025.

The airline has announced that flights to Mumbai will be operated using Airbus family aircraft, with three weekly services scheduled on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Economy class return fares, including taxes, will start at US$406, while Business class return fares will be available from USD 1,136.

Peter Foster, Chief Executive of Air Astana, expressed enthusiasm about the new route, stating, “With the Indian economy growing strongly, Air Astana is delighted to launch services to Mumbai, a vibrant and flourishing metropolis driven by trade, finance and enterprise. Business and leisure travellers will now be able to experience the excellence of Air Astana’s in-services when flying between Kazakhstan’s and India’s most commercial cities.”

This new service is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the two nations, providing seamless travel options for both leisure and business travellers. With Mumbai serving as a major financial and cultural hub, the expansion is set to strengthen Air Astana’s presence in India, complementing its existing flights between New Delhi and Almaty.