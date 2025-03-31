Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and flag carrier, is continuing its transatlantic expansion for 2025, having unveiled its newest route between Edinburgh and Montréal.

Set to take to the skies on 27 June 2025, the new direct service marks the only connection between Scotland and Canada’s second-largest city, heralding a new era for transatlantic travel from the Scottish capital.

With over 4.3 million Canadians hailing Scottish heritage, and over 1,380 Canadian students studying at Scottish universities, the new connection aims to strengthen trade, business and cultural links between the countries.

Customers looking to cross the Atlantic in style can benefit from this new service until 7 September, with flights operated by the airline’s 737 MAX 8 fleet, featuring 16 seats in Premium Economy and 153 in Economy, with personal touch-screen TVs at every seat.

Flights will operate three times per week during the peak summer season, departing Edinburgh each Tuesday, Friday and Sunday morning, arriving into Canada’s cultural hub in just over seven hours*.

On the return, flights depart Montréal each Monday, Thursday and Saturday evening, before arriving into Edinburgh Airport the next morning.

Margaret Skinner, Air Canada’s Senior Director Sales EMEAI, said: “With just days to go until the start of the summer season, we are extremely excited to be announcing another new transatlantic route from the UK to our home hub, Montréal.

“Edinburgh has always been an important market for Air Canada, thanks to strong business, tourism, and cultural ties between Scotland and Canada, so we are proud to be expanding our presence in the market by adding a second route for 2025.

“With up to 75 weekly flights between the UK and Canada this summer, we are proud to be the largest airline in the market, offering customers not only convenient connections to Canada, but also seamless transfers onto our global network of destinations in the US, Mexico, Caribbean and South America.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “This is a fantastic addition to our North America connectivity, and we are delighted that Air Canada is adding more options from Scotland’s busiest airport.

“We see continued demand for direct links between Canada and Scotland, and that demand is both inbound and outbound, demonstrating the attractiveness of Edinburgh and Scotland to an international audience as well as the excitement people here have for a country we have strong bonds with.

“This addition is also a big vote of confidence from Air Canada in Edinburgh’s market, and we look forward to welcoming this new route later this summer.”