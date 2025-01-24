Air India has announced the appointment of Airesources Incorporated as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for passenger business in the Philippines. Airesources, Inc. will oversee reservations & ticketing, support marketing efforts, and provide comprehensive passenger sales support in the region on behalf of Air India, ensuring streamlined and personalised service delivery to travel agents and customers.

The collaboration will help to strengthen passenger traffic feeding into Air India’s flights from and to Southeast Asia and beyond. “It is an honor for us to represent Air India in the Philippines. We are fully committed to utilizing Air India’s extensive network, our profound industry knowledge, and our customer-centric approach to showcase Air India’s offerings and strengthen its presence in the Philippine market,” said Ella Sanchez, President of Airesources, Inc.

Air India’s growing fleet and transforming on board experience, combined with Airesources’ commitment to excellence, will provide a world-class travel experience to passengers. Air India operates non-stop flights between India and six destinations in Southeast Asia: Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Bali (Indonesia), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Air India’s services to these points in Southeast Asia also offer convenient one-stop connections to destinations across Europe, United States and Canada via its hubs in Delhi or Mumbai, and vice versa.

Air India is modernising its fleet and introducing new products and services. Air India recently confirmed an order for 100 widebody and narrowbody Airbus aircraft, adding to its previous orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing announced in 2023, thus taking the total number of new aircraft ordered to 570.