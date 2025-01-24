Air India Express to be first airline to operate from two airports in Delhi-NCR

Strengthening connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), Air India Express has announced the addition of Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, to its growing network. With this expansion, Air India Express will operate from two airports in NCR; Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO). The airline will commence services from Hindon on March 1, 2025, with direct flights to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata.

Situated in Ghaziabad, Hindon Airport provides a convenient alternative for travellers from Central and East Delhi, Noida, and nearby areas such as Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Parliament Street and Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Indirapuram, Karol Bagh, Vaishali and surrounding regions. For those flying in from Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata, Hindon Airport ensures quicker access to key areas in the National Capital Region. It also makes air travel more accessible to a broader population, particularly aspiring travellers from western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including cities such as Bareilly, Bijnor, Dehradun, Haridwar, Hapur, Meerut, Moradabad, Mussoorie, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, and Saharanpur.

Bookings for the new flights are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms, with attractive inaugural fares starting at ₹4,400 for Hindon–Kolkata, ₹4,900 for Hindon–Goa and Goa–Hindon, ₹5,500 for Kolkata–Hindon, ₹6,000 for Bengaluru–Hindon, and ₹6,200 for Hindon–Bengaluru.

Schedule Effective from March 01, 2025 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Hindon Bengaluru 15:45 18:40 Daily except Saturday Bengaluru Hindon 12:40 15:15 Daily except Saturday Hindon Goa 10:30 13:15 Daily Goa Hindon 14:00 16:40 Daily except Saturday Hindon Kolkata 17:20 19:40 Daily except Saturday Kolkata Hindon 07:10 09:30 Daily

With this expansion, Air India Express becomes the first airline in India to operate from two airports within the same metropolitan region, reinforcing the benefits of multiple airports in major metros for improved connectivity, increased competition, and greater affordability for travellers. Besides Hindon Airport, Air India Express operates over 320 flights weekly from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, connecting 17 domestic and four international destinations- Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, Sharjah.

Air India Express continues its rapid expansion, with a 30% growth in its winter schedule over last year, operating over 400 daily flights. Backed by a fast-growing fleet nearing the 100-aircraft milestone, the airline now serves 50+ destinations, recently adding Bangkok, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Patna