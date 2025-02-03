Air India announced the rollout of ‘Namaste World’, a worldwide sale to offer attractive promotional fares across cabin classes on domestic and international routes.

Air India’s ‘Namaste World’ sale is open from 0001 Hrs of 02 Feb 2025 until 2359 Hrs of 06 February 2025, for travel between 12 February and 31 October 2025. Bookings under the sale are available at international points of sale bookings made in foreign currencies, in addition to Indian points of sale.

“Our ‘Namaste World’ sale comes at the perfect time, enabling customers to make their upcoming summer holiday travel plans for domestic or international destinations. With a wide booking window, we are confident that our customers will benefit from this special promotion, and experience Air India’s transforming products and services across our worldwide network” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

Special fares for premium cabins

‘Namaste World’ sale offers unmissable fares in premium cabins such as Business Class and Premium Economy, making luxurious flying experiences accessible to more travellers. In addition to the premium cabins, the sale fares are also available for Economy Class.

All-inclusive, one-way domestic fares start from INR 1,499 for Economy Class, INR 3,749 for Premium Economy, and INR 9,999 for Business Class. On international routes, Economy return fares start from INR 12,577, Premium Economy from INR 16,213, Business Class from INR 20,870.

Web-Exclusive Day 1

The ‘Namaste World’ sale is exclusively available on Air India’s website and mobile app on 02 February 2025. Subsequently, bookings under the sale will be available across all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, customer contact centre, and travel agents.

Extra benefits on website and mobile app bookings only

During this sale, Air India customers can enjoy extra benefits on bookings made via the airline’s official website and mobile app. These benefits include:

Zero Convenience Fee : From 02-06 February 2025, Air India will not levy any convenience fee. This enables travellers to enjoy further savings of INR 999 on international bookings and INR 399 on domestic bookings, in addition to the promotional fares offered as part of the sale.

: From 02-06 February 2025, Air India will not levy any convenience fee. This enables travellers to enjoy further savings of INR 999 on international bookings and INR 399 on domestic bookings, in addition to the promotional fares offered as part of the sale. Bank Offers: Air India has also enabled more discounts via multiple payment offers in association with bank partners for travellers to choose from, helping them to unlock further savings.

Exclusive Promo Code: Customers can avail an instant discount of up to INR 1,000 on the base fare, using promo code ‘FLYAI’. This promo code is applicable on both domestic and international points of sale (in applicable foreign currencies).

SAMPLE, RETURN, ALL-INCLUSIVE FARES BETWEEN KEY GEOGRAPHIES (EX-INDIA, PARTIAL LISTING ONLY)

SECTOR CURRENCY ECONOMY PREMIUM ECONOMY BUSINESS CLASS India-Singapore INR 14,709 22,603 43,971 India-Gulf INR 18,024 23,657 35,087 India-Thailand INR 24,025 32,160 71,213 India-Europe INR 36,000 68,500 1,81,999 India-UK INR 48,327 1,19,992 2,17,000 India-Australia INR 49,699 NA 1,79,999 India-USA INR 63,271 1,43,263 2,26,296 India-Canada INR 80,500 NA 1,94,999

SAMPLE, RETURN, ALL-INCLUSIVE FARES BETWEEN KEY GEOGRAPHIES (IN TO INDIA, PARTIAL LISTING ONLY)

SECTOR CURRENCY ECONOMY PREMIUM ECONOMY BUSINESS CLASS Singapore-India SGD 233 376 740 UAE-India AED 652 909 3,427 Qatar-India QAR 1,039 1,162 2,758 Saudi Arabia-India SAR 589 929 2,527 Thailand-India THB 8,384 14,566 26,206 Europe-India EUR 470 910 1,829 UK-India GBP 510 934 1,974 Australia-India AUD 729 NA 5,299 USA-India USD 540 1,438 2,628 Canada-India CAD 1,430 NA 2,625

Bookings under ‘Namaste World’ sale are now open on Air India’s website, mobile apps, and subsequently through Air India’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), airline’s customer contact centre, and through travel agents.

The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The sale applies to select domestic and international routes, and fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes. Travel period for domestic bookings ends 15 September 2025 but differs for international bookings depending on the geographical region of the destination.