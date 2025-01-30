Air India to restart flights to Tel Aviv from 2 March 2025

Air India announced it will resume its non-stop services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from 02 March 2025.

Air India will operate 5x weekly to Tel Aviv, using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that offer 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious, cushioned seats in Economy Class.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND TEL AVIV Flight # Days of Operation Sector Departure Arrival AI139 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun Delhi-Tel Aviv 1555 Hrs 1925 Hrs AI140 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun Tel Aviv-Delhi 2110 Hrs 0610 Hrs+1

+1 denotes next day arrival. All times are by local time zones.

Bookings for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Air India’s decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals.