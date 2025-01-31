Air New Zealand reports that 2024 proved to be yet another monumental year, hitting numerous milestones as it gears up to celebrate its 85th anniversary.

Airline CEO Greg Foran expressed gratitude to everyone who travelled with Air New Zealand in 2024 whilst acknowledging the hard work and dedication of his team both on the ground and in the air.

Foran said: “Our Air New Zealanders’ professionalism and grit kept the airline moving, even while navigating significant challenges such as ongoing engine availability issues.”

He also pointed out that, despite such issues, the airline hit several major milestones in 2024, including its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner state-of-the-art interior retrofitting in Singapore.

A year of significant achievements

In 2024, the airline’s 23rd safety video Every Point Counts featuring Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams was released and became an instant hit, amassing 30.4 million views globally.

At the same time, Airpoints membership soared in 2024, with 414,000 new members joining, bringing the total to 4.8 million.

Nearly 300,000 items were sold on the Airpoints Store, with the Huski Beer Cooler emerging as the most popular product.

With regard to travel trends, Auckland to Sydney was the most popular short-haul route, while Auckland to Singapore topped long-haul travel.

Bali continued to dominate as a holiday hotspot, with Air New Zealand expanding its service to a year-round schedule.

2024 also saw the introduction of Live Chat which offered a new way for customers to get in touch, resulting in 265,936 engagements.

This was also the year when the Mangōpare Air New Zealand Pilot Cadetship received more than 2000 applications for its inaugural intake, with 30 cadets selected to begin their training journey.

Another milestone year

This year, Air New Zealand prepares to celebrate its 85th birthday which happens this April.

For this, Foran says the airline remains deeply committed to connecting New Zealanders with each other and New Zealand to the world.

He said: “Here’s to building on this legacy and achieving many more milestones in the years ahead.”