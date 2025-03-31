Preliminary February 2025 traffic figures released by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed continued growth in international passenger and cargo markets, supported by positive business and consumer demand across the region.

Commenting on the results, Subhas Menon, AAPA Director General, said, “In the first two months of the year, combined international passenger traffic for the region’s carriers rose by a robust 13%, reaching a total of 66 million passengers. During the same period, international air cargo demand increased by 4% year-on-year, supported by higher demand for consumer and intermediate goods.”

Looking ahead, Menon said, “Overall, airlines are expected to continue to benefit from sustained travel demand and growth in air shipments as a result of ongoing expansion in e-commerce activity. However, the region’s carriers are facing headwinds, particularly as rising costs, driven in part by fleet capacity constraints, continue to exert pressure on revenue.”

Menon added, “The recent rise in protectionist sentiment also presents potential challenges to trade and broader business activity. In response, Asian airlines are maintaining a cautious stance, closely monitoring evolving operating conditions while actively exploring opportunities in high-potential growth markets.”

An aggregate total of 30.8 million international passengers flew on the region’s carriers in February, representing a 5.9% increase over the number recorded in the same month last year, on the back of the Lunar New Year holiday period. In revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) terms, demand grew by 9.2% year-on-year, reflecting relative strength on long-haul markets. Combined with an 8.6% expansion in available seat capacity, the average international passenger load factor edged 0.4 percentage points higher to 82.2% for the month.

Meanwhile, international air cargo demand, as measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK), grew by a more modest 2.8% year-on-year in February, as export activity slowed across the major manufacturing hubs, notably China, during the festive celebrations. Offered freight capacity increased by 6.0%, outpacing the growth in demand to result in a 1.7 percentage point decline in the average international freight load factor to 56.5% for the month.