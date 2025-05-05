Air Samarkand’s service to Tel Aviv takes its maiden flight

Uzbek flag-carrier Air Samarkand took off on the maiden flight of its Samarkand-Tel Aviv route yesterday, 4th May.

In light of the launch, the airline also announced a doubling of weekly capacity from July to meet surging customer demand.

The new weekly service flew with a modern Air Samarkand Airbus A330 aircraft and will continue every Sunday.

The first flight departed from Samarkand in Uzbekistan on schedule at 06:00 am and arrived in Tel Aviv five and a half hours later, at 09:25 am local time.

The return service departed from Tel Aviv at 11:20 am, arriving back in the historic city of Samarkand at 18:40 pm local time.

Passengers on these inaugural services were treated to a traditional welcome at both airports and were also presented with special gifts and treats.