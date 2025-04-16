AirAsia adds Auto Visa Check to its app and website

AirAsia introduced an Auto Visa Check (AVC) feature on its AirAsia MOVE app and website to allow seamless online check-ins for international routes that require a visa and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

This latest innovation is part of the airline’s pioneering efforts to simplify the journey for millions of guests across the region by avoiding wait times and easing congestion at airport check-in counters.

With this innovative AVC feature, guests can verify their visa in real time during online check in, up to 14 days and until one hour before scheduled departure time, from the comfort of their home or while on the go.

How the system works

In order to use the AVC feature for checking in online:

Launch the AirAsia MOVE app or visit airasia.com Select your flight to check in When prompted, scan the sticker visa on your passport or upload the e-visa Get your e-boarding pass once your visa is verified If not, head to the check-in counter for a manual document check

For guests travelling with hand-carry luggage only, they may proceed directly to the boarding gate using their e-boarding pass (where applicable) or reprint their boarding pass at the self-service kiosk if needed.

Guests with checked baggage may print their bag tags at the kiosk and drop their bags at the designated baggage drop counter.