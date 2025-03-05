AirAsia has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote 16 diverse destinations across the country, encouraging travelers to explore beyond Thailand’s major tourist hubs. As part of this initiative, the airline is offering promotional fares starting from 880 THB per one-way trip, with bookings available from March 3 to March 9, 2025, for travel between March 10 and September 30, 2025.

The campaign is designed to showcase Thailand’s cultural diversity by pairing each destination with a specific musical genre, aiming to resonate with younger travelers. The initiative is also part of TAT’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”, which focuses on spreading tourism across all regions and ensuring sustainable economic benefits for local communities.

Expanding access to Thailand’s regional cities

The 16 featured destinations span all four regions of Thailand, covering both well-known and lesser-explored locations. In the north, travelers can visit Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Nan, and Lampang. The northeastern region (Isan) includes Loei, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Roi Et. Southern destinations include Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Chumphon, Ranong, and Narathiwat. Flights to Udon Thani will be available from both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, making travel more convenient for both domestic and international visitors.

Driving sustainable tourism growth

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasized that this initiative aligns with TAT’s strategy to connect major cities to lesser-visited tourist destinations to ensure a more even distribution of tourism income.

“By linking travelers to emerging destinations, we aim to create a broader tourism network that benefits local economies while offering visitors new and exciting experiences,” she said. TAT expects the campaign to stimulate spending, promote sustainable tourism growth, and encourage travelers to explore Thailand beyond its traditional hotspots.

AirAsia’s commitment to domestic travel

AirAsia’s extensive network plays a crucial role in supporting the campaign by providing affordable and frequent flights to these emerging destinations. Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya highlighted how the airline’s operations align with TAT’s vision, stating: “AirAsia is committed to supporting domestic travel, especially to these unique destinations. While they may not be major tourist hubs, these cities offer distinctive charms that appeal to a new generation of travelers seeking experiences that resonate with their lifestyles.”

To make the campaign more engaging, AirAsia has incorporated music as a storytelling element, associating different genres with travel experiences. Hip Hop represents adventure and excitement, Pop reflects a laid-back, foodie-friendly atmosphere, and Rock symbolizes cultural immersion and discovery.

By combining affordable flights, cultural tourism, and creative marketing, this collaboration between AirAsia and TAT aims to boost travel across Thailand’s lesser-known destinations, supporting local economies while offering visitors a fresh perspective on the country’s diverse travel experiences.