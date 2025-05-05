AirAsia announces collaboration with beverage maker Hausboom

AirAsia teamed up with Malaysian sparkling juice brand Hausboom for a unique collaboration to create beverages inspired by various flight destinations.

AirAsia teamed up with Malaysian sparkling juice brand Hausboom for a unique collaboration to create beverages inspired by various flight destinations. The collaboration brings together two homegrown names to celebrate local pride and a shared passion for connecting people. In production till December of this year, the collaboration introduces nine limited-edition Hausboom bottles, each featuring a flavour inspired by a different AirAsia destination. From Strawberry for Seoul to Roti Bakar for Kuala Lumpur, the series is a playful nod to the diversity of AirAsia’s network and the wanderlust of Malaysian consumers. Other destinations include Almaty, Phu Quoc, Sihanoukville, Xi’an, Nairobi, Melbourne, and Amritsar. The destination-themed bottles will be available at over 6,800 retail locations including 7-Eleven, KK Mart nationwide; CKS Retail, Bataras Hypermarket & Superstore and Servay Supermarket in Sabah; as well as SEN SEN Department Store and Everwin in Kuching. Each bottle features a unique QR code for entry into the ‘Sip & Win’ contest, with monthly prizes including unlimited free flights and exclusive rewards from AirAsia’s travel and lifestyle ecosystem spanning SNAP, Hotels, RIDE, Ikhlas, and more.