AirAsia announces collaboration with beverage maker Hausboom

AirAsia teamed up with Malaysian sparkling juice brand Hausboom for a unique collaboration to create beverages inspired by various flight destinations.
The collaboration brings together two homegrown names to celebrate local pride and a shared passion for connecting people.
In production till December of this year, the collaboration introduces nine limited-edition Hausboom bottles, each featuring a flavour inspired by a different AirAsia destination.
From Strawberry for Seoul to Roti Bakar for Kuala Lumpur, the series is a playful nod to the diversity of AirAsia’s network and the wanderlust of Malaysian consumers.
Other destinations include Almaty, Phu Quoc, Sihanoukville, Xi’an, Nairobi, Melbourne, and Amritsar.
The destination-themed bottles will be available at over 6,800 retail locations including 7-Eleven, KK Mart nationwide; CKS Retail, Bataras Hypermarket & Superstore and Servay Supermarket in Sabah; as well as SEN SEN Department Store and Everwin in Kuching.
Each bottle features a unique QR code for entry into the ‘Sip & Win’ contest, with monthly prizes including unlimited free flights and exclusive rewards from AirAsia’s travel and lifestyle ecosystem spanning SNAP, Hotels, RIDE, Ikhlas, and more.
Proudly homegrown
AirAsia head of commercial Liyana Mahizzan explained that the company is a Malaysian airline that is proudly committed to building strong, homegrown partnerships that resonate with the communities it serves.
Mahizzan said: “Our collaboration with Hausboom aligns perfectly with our mission to champion local innovation and to engage with the growing lifestyle consumer segment, particularly among the 21–35 age group, which makes up more than 42 percent of our customer base. Through this campaign, we are not only connecting with new audiences through bold, familiar flavours, but also giving back to our loyal guests with a chance to win unlimited flights for a year, along with exclusive prizes from SNAP, Hotels, RIDE, Ikhlas, and more.”
She went on to say that the initiative is part of the airline’s broader strategy to deepen its emotional connection with consumers, unlock value across new market segments, and reinforce AirAsia’s role as more than just an airline, but a lifestyle brand that empowers Malaysian entrepreneurs and communities.
Mahizzan concluded with: “We remain committed to inspiring our guests to venture beyond conventional boundaries and explore new destinations. As the airline with the most extensive network in ASEAN, our goal is to enhance their travel experiences through unique and enriching journeys, while cultivating a deeper spirit of adventure throughout the region.”
For his part, Hausboom CEO Azri Zahier Azmi remarked: “As the fastest-growing beverage brand in Southeast Asia, Hausboom has always been about pushing boundaries and staying ahead of trends. In today’s fast-changing market, agility is key, and this collaboration with AirAsia is a perfect example of how we are adapting in bold, creative ways. We have laid a strong foundation by anchoring our brand around three core lifestyle pillars: Hausboom Music, Hausboom Style, and Hausboom Extreme, each connecting with diverse communities while staying true to our core audience. We are thrilled to be part of a campaign that not only showcases our best-selling drinks but also inspires our customers to dream bigger, travel further, and celebrate our local roots with pride.”