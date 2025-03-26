AirAsia Aviation Group is set to introduce more than 30 new routes as it achieves full recovery in 2025 strengthening Asean and domestic connectivity, reinforcing its position as the region’s leading low-cost airline.

As the proposed acquisition of AirAsia by AirAsia X Berhad from Capital A Berhad nears completion, the consolidation of both short- and medium-haul airlines into an enlarged aviation group will further enhance the airline’s position in the industry, strengthening its network and operational synergies.

As the foundations are laid for the future, in 2025, AirAsia will be focused on enhancing cost leadership, optimising network and flight frequencies, and improving operational performance across key markets including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia. These efforts aim to support growth in high-demand destinations such as India, China, and throughout Asean.

The network optimisation is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, with frequency increases across high-demand routes beginning in the same period. In parallel, the group is evaluating new routes to meet growing intra-Asia travel demand driven by easing visa initiatives across key markets including China, India, Thailand and Malaysia, aligned with evolving travel trends.

Most recently, AirAsia Malaysia announced its new route into Australia, with four weekly flights to Darwin beginning 27 June 2025, making it the first airline in the region to offer direct connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Darwin. AirAsia Indonesia also celebrated its inaugural flight from Bali to Darwin on 22 March 2025 further strengthening the Northern Territory’s connection with Asean.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group said: “In 2025, as we return to full capacity, we’ll be balancing growth with profitability. Our network strategy will prioritise strategic, demand-driven connectivity across Asia. With over 30 new routes and increased frequencies on our most popular services, we are responding directly to market demand and Fly-Thru opportunities. Our Fly-Thru traffic grew to 4.3 million in 2024, and we are targeting over seven million Fly-Thru guests this year, accounting for approximately 10% of total passengers. This growth supported by the reactivation of 16 aircraft and the delivery of 14 new aircraft in 2025 will form the backbone of our sustainable expansion plans.

“Our mega hubs in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK) will continue to anchor Fly-Thru growth, currently handling 95% of Fly-Thru traffic. At the same time, we will expand other hubs and look forward to adding over 1,700 weekly return flights and 323,336 weekly seats across the Group by the end of 2025.”

This year, the airline expects to operate a fleet of 234 narrowbody aircraft across the airline’s five short-haul airlines, restoring full pre-pandemic capacity. Only 16 aircraft remain to be reactivated, while 14 new aircraft deliveries have been confirmed for 2025, four from Airbus and 10 via lessors.

AirAsia’s commitment to building mega hubs and expanding Fly-Thru services supports its vision of becoming a global low-cost network carrier connecting Asean to the world and the world to Asean.